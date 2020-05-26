Bismarck to host three Northwoods League teams here this summer

Northwoods League baseball fans, get ready to say hello to the Bismarck Larks, the Bismarck Bull Moose and the Bismarck Flickertails.
Tuesday, Bismarck Municipal Ballpark should have been packed for the Larks’ fourth season opener. Instead, John Bollinger, the Bismarck Larks general manager, told a handful of media and Facebook followers that the new normal will feature three teams playing 48-game schedules among themselves.
“The games will start on June 15 with a best-of-three postseason ending on September 4,” Bollinger said. “Seventy-two dates allows us to maximize playing opportunities and seat all of our ticketholders while maintaining a reduced capacity.”
The Larks will be the players new head coach Will Flynt signed originally. Bollinger said the Bull Moose will be from other players that Flynt signed or those from other leagues, such as the Cape Cod League, that shut down. And the Flickertails will be the American players who were to play this season for the Border Cats of Thunder Bay, Ontario.
On Tuesday, the Border Cats announced on their website the cancellation of their season with the notice that American players could come to Bismarck and that Canadian players could join later when the U.S.-Canada border reopens. It currently is closed until June 21.
Flynt will coach the Larks; assistant coach Mitch Gallagher the Bull Moose; and Mike Steed – the Thunder Cats head coach – the Flickertails.
“Everyone is pumped. They’re all excited to get here and make sure it happens,” Bollinger said. “We’ve had a ton of guys apply. We still have a couple rosters to fill.”
Bollinger asked local fans to share their allegiance and welcome the two extra teams.
“While we are all Larks fans, this season we encourage you to accept all three as our hometown teams,” Bollinger said. “Let’s have fun with this, pick your favorites and support these guys.”
Local hotels will house the visiting teams all summer and restaurants will supply each player three meals a day.
Bollinger laid out the Larks Smart Start plans for a season of uncertainty due to the unrelenting COVID-19 pandemic.
The protocols currently in place will allow for baseball with a lot fewer chicks in the nest. Having sold out the majority of last season’s games at the 1,900-seat park, attendance this year will be based on ND Smart Restart guidance from the state.
Bollinger emphasized that plans could change during the season if there is a surge in local coronavirus cases, which would prompt the state to re-institute tighter gathering guidelines.
Bollinger said he couldn’t see any scenario that would allow more than 950 people at any one game this season. Unless current standards are relaxed, attendance for early games beginning June 15 will be limited to 250. The team is hoping that standards will be relaxed even more before opening day, allowing for 500 fans per game.
Bollinger said it was a multi-week project to create protocols for several scenarios that would ensure the safety of fans, players and coaches.
“The CDC guidelines, the North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines were big,” Bollinger added. “What I know about North Dakota, living in the state, is that you can trust the people and individual responsibility. We all know our actions are going to impact those around us.”
On the field, the product should be similar to that which has brought fans out in droves. Rosters will be capped at 28 players with 15 pitchers and 13 position players.
Bollinger said the Northwoods League is looking into more “pod models” where teams will be placed and play together this summer.
“No other state has guidance,” Bollinger said. “But that’s kind of the plan, each state moving to a state model.
“I think the real work starts now. It’s great to have a plan. There’s teams that are struggling with how to do this right. I think this is the best plan we can do. Now it’s our job to work toward that day and be ready to go.”
