Baseball's back ... social-distance style: Larks edge Flickertails in opener

Noah Kandel relieved Bourassa in the fourth and gave up two runs to tie it 4-4.

The Flickertails led 5-4 and threatened to break it open against Kandel in the fifth. But Brooks came on with the bases loaded and struck out two batters to get out of the jam.

The Larks tied it in the sixth off John Farley when Brant Schaffitzel singled in Myles Harris and they went ahead 6-5 in the seventh on a Harris single that drove in Woosley.

Austin Hurd pitched a perfect eighth and gave way to Blake Gallagher.

Pinch-hitter Adam Dapkewicz opened the ninth with a double down the left-field line. Raheem Salmon ran for Dapkewicz and went to third on a wild pitch. Jack Krause was hit by a pitch and took second base.

Gallagher came back to strike out Jackson Loftin and Ben Rushing before intentionally walking Jared Wegner, who had three hits in the game.

Larks right-fielder Jackson Rosencranz then ended it with a sliding catch in foul territory on Elvis’ flair.

There was a winner and a loser, but this was more than just opening day at the ballpark. This was a preview of what the Northwoods League will look like in the COVID-19 era.