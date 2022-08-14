Barraza, Iturralde found summer baseball home in Bismarck

California and New Mexico are a long way from North Dakota, but A.J. Barraza and Adolfo Iturralde found a summer baseball home in Bismarck with the Larks.

Barraza, a slick-fielding infielder who played a team-high 55 games for the Larks and ranked 14th in the Northwoods League in on-base percentage (.436), didn’t know what to expect coming nearly 1,600 miles from Pomona, Calif. He enjoyed it so much, he’ll be back in Bismarck next season.

“I had a blast. It’s the most fun I’ve had playing summer baseball,” said Barraza, who ranked third in the NWL in walks (55). “Coach Flynt and coach Adams were great to work with. I feel like I got better and that’s what I came here to do.”

Iturralde, a right-handed pitcher from Los Lunas, N.M., arrived in the second half of the season and was excellent on the mound. In 23 2/3 innings, the D-I pitcher for the New Mexico Loboes, allowed just 17 hits and struck out 30 batters.

His best outing came Saturday when he fired six stellar innings of one-run relief as it looked like the Larks were going to sweep St. Cloud to finish the season. But, the 50-18 Rox rallied in the ninth to tie it and won it in the 10th, 6-3.

Iturralde said Bismarck was far from what he envisioned.

“When North Dakota was first described to me, in my mind, I expected it to be flat, empty, small town, like you see in the movies in a western or something like that,” Iturralde said. “When I first got here, it wasn’t like that at all. There’s a lot going on, the people are great and everything was green. In New Mexico, everything is desert, so that was crazy just seeing how green it was.

“It was a great experience overall. I’m really happy I got to play here.”

Both would’ve liked to have won more games, the Larks finished with an overall record of 23-45, but it did not dampen the experience.

“I thought we had a really good team, you know, it just didn’t fall our way,” Barraza said. “We had a great bunch of guys. We had a lot of fun playing together. Obviously, this is a really strong league. It’s not easy to win.”

Had the Larks held on Saturday night, they would’ve finished the season with three straight wins, all coming against Willmar (48-20) and St. Cloud (50-18). Only the Wisconsin Rapids (57-15) had a better record than Willmar and St. Cloud, which along with Mankato (40-28) made the Great Plains West the toughest division in the Northwoods League. Rochester (32-36) and the Larks finished 4-5 in the Great Plains West. All five teams were 5-5 or better in their last 10 games.

“It’s definitely great competition every game,” said Iturralde, who is studying biology at New Mexico and has one more year of eligibility with the Lobos. “I’m hoping to be able to build on what I did here this summer going into next season.”

Iturralde is unsure of his plans for next summer.

“That’s a tough question. I want to come back, but there does come a time where you have to move onto the next chapter,” he said. “Letting go of baseball will be really hard. It’s been a big part of my life.”

Among Larks’ pitchers, only Wichita State-bound and BSC All-American Carter Rost (6-0, 36 IP, 20 H, 1.75 ERA, 33 SO) had a better summer than Iturralde.

Justin Goldstein, in his third summer in Bismarck, also was strong. The Middle Tennessee State right-hander allowed just 28 hits in 40 innings with 43 Ks.

Garrett Yawn also did good work. In 12 games, all starts, the 6-4 right-hander had an ERA of 4.40 in a team-best 45 innings.

Spencer Sarringar led the Larks with a .304 batting average. Sarringar, who hit three homers and drove in a team-leading 30 runs, will finish his college baseball career at Rollins College, a D-II program in Winter Park, Fla. Sarringar spent his first four seasons at Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D.

Garrett Macias (.295) was just a few ticks under .300 in 139 at bats. He also slugged three homers.

Jackson Beaman (.278, 5 HR, 26 RBI) got hot in the second half, only to suffer a significant knee injury, ending his summer early. Beaman plays his college baseball for the Missouri Tigers in the SEC.

Jake Hjelle clubbed a team-best seven homers.

Next season, the Larks should spend a little less time on the bus. Minot will enter the Northwoods League, a team fronted by Larks owner John Bollinger, giving Bismarck a natural rival and one much closer than the other 22-teams in the league.

“I’m looking forward to next season,” said Barraza, who is studying sociology at Cal State San Bernardino. “This is a great place to play. The people are really nice, my host family was awesome. I'm really excited they asked me to come back.”