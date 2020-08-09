Back with a bang: U-Mary's James has three hits in NWL debut

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cal James' Northwoods League debut went a lot like his abbreviated freshman season at the University of Mary -- quite well.

James, playing shortstop for the Larks, went 3-for-6 with three runs batted in as the Northwoods League returned with a bang at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. The Larks pounded out 15 hits in a 14-11 win over the Mandan Flickertails.

James did not get to play any games in Bismarck for the Marauders before the season was canceled due to the pandemic. He hit .319 with three home runs and eight RBI in 12 games for U-Mary before the shutdown.

"I got a call a couple weeks ago asking me if I wanted to come play," James said. "It's fun playing with these guys. We have a lot of great dudes. This is my home field, but I've never played here before so it was nice to get out here and play."

James was one of several players making their NWL North Dakota pod debut on Sunday. More than 50 players returned to their homes and colleges for the remainder of the summer last week. That meant Larks manager Will Flynt had to find a whole bunch of players.