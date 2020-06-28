Augie's Rosencranz homers, drives in five in Larks' win

During the abbreviated college baseball season, Jaxon Rosencranz popped a home run in half the games he played for Augustana.
The long balls have been a little slower to come this summer for the Larks' outfielder, but the Spearfish, S.D., native got on the board Sunday.
Rosencranz clubbed a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning in the Larks' 13-9 Northwoods League victory over the Bismarck Bull Moose at Municipal Ballpark. Rosencranz, who hit six homers in 12 games for Augie before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus, had five RBIs Sunday as he looks to shake off a slow start.
"I started out pretty slow. I haven't been seeing the ball well, but hopefully today gets me going in the right direction," Rosencranz said.
Getting back into the swing of the things after having more than three months off has understandably taken time.
"I've tried to take it slow and be patient," Rosencranz said. "I knew it'd be a process getting back into it and seeing the ball well. I'm just trying to have good bats and be consistent."
Rosencranz went 2-for-4 as the Larks and Bull Moose combined to pound out 25 hits on another steamy afternoon at the ballpark. The Larks led 5-0 after one inning and 11-2 after five. The Bull Moose went down swinging, scoring four in the sixth and three in the seventh, but the Larks' final two pitchers -- Christian Seelhorst and Minot State's Jordan Chappell -- kept it clean in the final two frames. Seelhorst was credited with the win.
Ben Teel had a big game for the Bull Moose, going 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and three RBIs.
Brant Schaffitzel, Chase Adkison and Rosencranz -- the meat of the Larks' order -- combined to go 7-for-11.
Rosencranz was sitting dead red on his fifth inning blast.
"It was a fastball," he said. "I was just trying to be on time and be ready for a fastball."
Bismarck was as good a summer landing spot as any for Rosencranz, who was one of the first signings by Larks coach Will Flynt.
"I like to fish, so with the Missouri (River) that's been nice," he said.
Augustana coach Tim Huber, who led the Vikings to the NCAA Division II national title in 2018, put the wheels in motion to send his star outfielder north.
"My coach is the one that sent me up here. Will (Flynt) contacted me and now I'm here. I'm really enjoying it," Rosencranz said. "We got a great group of guys. I'm making some friends I'll have the rest of my life."
The Larks (5-3) are back in action tonight against first-place Mandan at 7:05 p.m. The Flickertails (7-3) have won six straight. Squaring off with the same two teams all summer could eventually lead to some fireworks, Rosencranz surmised.
"You might see some turmoil out there between the teams, you never know," he said. "I think it could get heated as we get deeper in the summer. It should be fun."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!