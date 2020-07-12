Army cadet Simoes showing power bat in brief stint with Larks

Tim Simoes knew his Northwoods League stint in Bismarck would be brief.
The United States Military Academy cadet is definitely making the most of it.
Simoes hit two home runs on Sunday as the Larks defeated the Bull Moose 7-5 at Municipal Ballpark. Simoes, who returns to the East Coast on Saturday, has hit three home runs in 10 at bats for the Larks.
"I'm not a big home run guy," said Simoes, who plays college baseball for Army. "I've been seeing the ball pretty well. It's cool to see it go out. I've never hit a ball that I thought was going to go out."
Simoes, who is from Hopkinton, Mass., will enter his senior year at West Point in the fall. Initially, he expected to play for the Larks late in the season but plans changed due to the pandemic.
"I knew I'd only have a few weeks. My training schedule opened up this month because of the virus," said Simoes, who is playing shortstop for the Larks. "It's been really, really cool to be here. The guys here have been great and welcoming. I'm really thankful I got the opportunity to come here and play."
Count Larks manager Will Flynt in the same camp.
"We've been trying to get Timmy here for a while. I mean, it's just unbelievable how well he's playing," Flynt said. "He drives here from Massachusetts for like 10 games, then he'll drive back to protect and serve. How awesome is that."
Simoes' three dingers are tied for most in the Northwoods League, which has of 20 of its 22 teams up and running. The other three players with three homers -- including Cole Elvis of the Mandan Flickertails -- have 62, 43, 31 and 25 at bats, respectively.
Simoes' power surge has come out of left field. In his 225 collegiate at bats for the Black Knights, the 5-foot-10, 180-pounder has hit one home run. His first long ball for the Larks was a grand slam on Thursday.
"It's a little hard to explain. We're facing really good pitchers. I guess more than anything I'm just seeing the ball well and putting a good swing on it," Simoes said.
Sunday's game, which took 2 hours and 44 minutes in front of 675 socially-distanced fans, featured strong pitching and power at the plate. Of the 15 combined hits, three went over the fence. Simoes hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning and a three-run shot in the fourth.
Bull Moose catcher David Melfi connected for a two-run blast in the bottom of the second.
Larks pitcher Yassir Kahook worked six innings to earn the win, his second of the summer.
Legacy high grad and current U-Mary pitcher Paxton Miller tossed two scoreless innings of relief with a pair of strikeouts for the Bull Moose.
Flynt, who helps coach the Bull Moose when his Larks aren’t playing, has seen plenty of positives.
"There will be guys that are playing here now that will go on to play professionally in some form or fashion, no question about it," the Larks' skipper said. "I'm very happy with the way we're playing. They (Bull Moose) have had some tough luck, but we're very similar teams. They play hard. We play hard. I think both teams are playing good baseball.”
Simoes has dreamed of playing pro ball his whole life, but his mission now is clear.
"When I decided to go to West Point, that was my commitment,” he said. “We’ll find out our branch assignments within the Army this coming November and what post we go to in the second semester. Beyond that, I guess we’ll see how everything shakes out. I’m just happy Will wanted me to come play and that it worked out.”
The North Dakota Northwoods League pod shuts down for a few days before resuming play Thursday night, with the Larks (12-5) facing the Flickertails (13-7). First pitch is set for 7:05.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
