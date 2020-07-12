Army cadet Simoes showing power bat in brief stint with Larks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tim Simoes knew his Northwoods League stint in Bismarck would be brief.

The United States Military Academy cadet is definitely making the most of it.

Simoes hit two home runs on Sunday as the Larks defeated the Bull Moose 7-5 at Municipal Ballpark. Simoes, who returns to the East Coast on Saturday, has hit three home runs in 10 at bats for the Larks.

"I'm not a big home run guy," said Simoes, who plays college baseball for Army. "I've been seeing the ball pretty well. It's cool to see it go out. I've never hit a ball that I thought was going to go out."

Simoes, who is from Hopkinton, Mass., will enter his senior year at West Point in the fall. Initially, he expected to play for the Larks late in the season but plans changed due to the pandemic.

"I knew I'd only have a few weeks. My training schedule opened up this month because of the virus," said Simoes, who is playing shortstop for the Larks. "It's been really, really cool to be here. The guys here have been great and welcoming. I'm really thankful I got the opportunity to come here and play."

Count Larks manager Will Flynt in the same camp.