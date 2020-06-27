Arizona native Candiotti handles the heat, pitches Flickertails to fifth straight win

Clark Candiotti is used to pitching in the heat. However, even Saturday felt sweltering to the Arizona native.
With temps topping out at 96 degrees, with just enough humidity mixed in to make it feel even more miserable, Candiotti fired five strong innings as the Mandan Flickertails held off the Bismarck Bull Moose 9-6 at Municipal Ballpark.
"It's a little different dry heat versus having the humidity. The humidity gets me a little bit," the Scottsdale, Ariz., product said. "It was kinda like Arizona, but it was a little tough pitching out there."
Candiotti allowed just one run on three hits with five strikeouts. It was another solid outing for the 19-year-old right-hander, who had his freshman season at NCAA Division I St. Mary's College (Calif.) cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 11 innings for the Flickertails, who have won five in a row, Candiotti has an earned run average of 1.64 with 10 strikeouts.
The Candiotti last name surely is familiar to baseball fans. Tom Candiotti, Clark's dad, won 151 games in his 17-year big league career for the Brewers, Indians (twice), Blue Jays, Dodgers and A's, featuring one of the most effective knuckleballs in history. Tom has been a radio and TV broadcaster for the Arizona Diamondbacks for the past 15 seasons.
"Baseball runs in the family," said Clark, whose brother Casey also is a pitcher at St. Mary's for the Gaels. "Big leagues is the goal. We gotta keep it going."
The powerfully built Candiotti has the frame of a D-I football player. But it's been mostly hardball for the 6-foot-5, 235-pounder.
"I played a little flag football and some basketball growing up, but mostly baseball," he said.
Originally ticketed to play summer baseball in the Alaska Summer League in Fairbanks, Plan B sent him to Bismarck.
"When they canceled, I got a call from my head coach Greg Moore and he asked if I wanted to go play in the Northwoods League and I was like, 'without a doubt,'" Clark said. "About four days later I found myself on a plane flying up to Bismarck, North Dakota.
"I'm just happy to be here playing baseball. It's been great. We got an awesome group of guys. I'm having a blast."
The Flickertails' fifth straight win of the young season was not a thing of beauty. The Mandan-based team won despite having more errors (6) than hits (4).
The Flickertails held a one-game lead for first place in the three-team North Dakota pod at 6-3 going into the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. The Bismarck Larks are 4-3. The Bull Moose dropped to 2-6. The second game of the twinbill was not complete at press time.
Liam Critchett, who plays college baseball at Loyola Marymount University in California, was the lone player with multiple hits in the game. His first one, in fact, sailed over the left-field fence leading off the top of the second inning.
Even in this unconventional Northwoods League season, the final result remains important. But the players are clearly happy to be back on the diamond after spending the spring sidelined.
"I just wanted to have fun, get some innings and have fun with the guys," Candiotti said. "Obviously, we're competing all the time. We're here to work hard, get better and just ... shove.
"But at the same time it's just great to be back out here playing baseball and we're going to have fun with it all summer."
Flickertails 11, Bull Moose 8
Ben Rushing’s three-run home run in the Flickertails’ seven-run bottom of the fourth inning was the big blow as Mandan rallied for an 11-8 win and doubleheader sweep.
The Flickertails, who trailed 6-1 after 3 1/2 innings, won their sixth straight. The two teams combined for 27 hits in the game, 14 by the Flickertails.
Jackson Loftin went 3-for-4 for Mandan, including a home run leading off the bottom of the second inning. Damone Hale finished 3-for-6 with a triple and three RBIs. Cole Elvis and Jeffrey Elkins had two knocks each.
Blake Petty was the second pitcher for Mandan and earned the win. David Wylie tossed scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth. Brian Craven worked a clean ninth for the save.
Ben Teel and Lorenzo Debrecht each went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for the Bull Moose. Noah Hemphill had two hits and scored twice. Torin Montgomery went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a walk.
Today, the Bull Moose and Larks square off at 12:35 p.m.
