Arizona native Candiotti handles the heat, pitches Flickertails to fifth straight win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clark Candiotti is used to pitching in the heat. However, even Saturday felt sweltering to the Arizona native.

With temps topping out at 96 degrees, with just enough humidity mixed in to make it feel even more miserable, Candiotti fired five strong innings as the Mandan Flickertails held off the Bismarck Bull Moose 9-6 at Municipal Ballpark.

"It's a little different dry heat versus having the humidity. The humidity gets me a little bit," the Scottsdale, Ariz., product said. "It was kinda like Arizona, but it was a little tough pitching out there."

Candiotti allowed just one run on three hits with five strikeouts. It was another solid outing for the 19-year-old right-hander, who had his freshman season at NCAA Division I St. Mary's College (Calif.) cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 11 innings for the Flickertails, who have won five in a row, Candiotti has an earned run average of 1.64 with 10 strikeouts.

The Candiotti last name surely is familiar to baseball fans. Tom Candiotti, Clark's dad, won 151 games in his 17-year big league career for the Brewers, Indians (twice), Blue Jays, Dodgers and A's, featuring one of the most effective knuckleballs in history. Tom has been a radio and TV broadcaster for the Arizona Diamondbacks for the past 15 seasons.