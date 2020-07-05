Area Sports Briefs: July 6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS

FLICKERTAIL PITCHERS NOTCH 17 WHIFFS

Mandan Flickertails pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts in a 10-2 win over the Bismarck Bull Moose on Sunday.

Clark Candiotti fanned 11 Bull Moose batters in his six innings to earn the win for the Flickertails, who improved to 11-4 in Northwoods League play.

The Flickertails scored 10 runs despite having just five hits. They also drew 11 walks. Ben Rushing went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. Collin Hopkins had three RBIs.

Paxton Miller, a Legacy High grad and U-Mary pitcher, was charged with the loss for the Bull Moose.

NHL, PLAYERS REACH ACCORD

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press on Sunday that the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season.

Daly said the sides are still negotiating a collective bargaining agreement extension. A CBA extension is still crucial to the process, and the league’s board of governors and players’ executive committee and full membership must approve that and the return to play protocols to bring hockey back this summer.

If ratified, it will end a pandemic-forced shutdown for 31 teams across North America that began in mid-March. Games would resume in late July or early August with 24 teams taking part in an expanded playoffs, finishing with the Stanley Cup being awarded in October.

