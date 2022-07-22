Area Sports Briefs: July 23

LARKS TO HOST NWL ALL-STAR GAME

The Bismarck Larks will host one of two Northwoods League All-Star Games next season.

For the first time, the NWL will have two All-Star Games, the other in Traverse City, Mich.

More information on the games will be announced at a later date.

PADRES SIGN ULRICH

Wyatt Ulrich has been picked up by the San Diego Padres organization.

Ulrich was hitting .353, with three home runs and 10 stolen bases in his second season with the Sioux Falls Canaries of the American Association. His contract with the Canaries was transferred to San Diego on Thursday.

Ulrich played four seasons with the Bismarck Larks and holds almost every offensive record for the Northwoods League team.

MINOT STATE SELLING TURF

Minot State is installing new turf at Herb Parker Stadium for the upcoming season.

Rolls of old turf are being sold for $10 each through North Dakota State Surplus.

For more information call (701) 858-4093.