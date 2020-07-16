Area Sports Briefs: July 17

AREA SPORTS
LARKS TOPPLE FLICKERTAILS
Brian Baker tossed 5 1/3 shutout innings for the Bismarck Larks in their 9-5 win over the Mandan Flickertails on Thursday night in Northwoods League action.
Baker allowed just one hit while striking out eight. The right-hander from Northern State walked just one batter.
Wyatt Ulrich paced the Larks, going 3-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBIs and a pair of walks. Chase Adkison and Connor Henriques each had two hits and an RBI.
Jared Wegner went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Flickertails.
Tonight at 7:05 the Flickertails take on the Bismarck Bull Moose.
U-MARY MEN'S HOOPS EARN HONOR
The University of Mary men’s basketball team has earned the Team Academic Excellence Award for the second straight year.
In order to qualify for the award, teams must maintain a grade point average of 3.0 or better, counting the GPAs of all team members.
“Our guys have raised the standard of our program on and off the court,” said Marauders head coach Joe Kittell. “I couldn’t be prouder of the work they put in and how they represent the University of Mary.”
MIAC CANCELS ALL NONCONFERENCE GAMES
The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced on Thursday that all nonconference games for the upcoming fall sports season will be canceled.
"The conference will continue to evaluate options over the next several weeks before making a final decision on how and when athletics will return to MIAC campuses," the league said in a press release.
MIAC teams include Augsburg, Bethel, Carleton, Concordia (Moorhead), Gustavus Adolphus, Hamline, Macalester, College of St. Benedict, St. Catherine's, St. John's, St. Mary's, St. Olaf and St. Thomas.
