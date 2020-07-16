Area Sports Briefs: July 17

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS

LARKS TOPPLE FLICKERTAILS

Brian Baker tossed 5 1/3 shutout innings for the Bismarck Larks in their 9-5 win over the Mandan Flickertails on Thursday night in Northwoods League action.

Baker allowed just one hit while striking out eight. The right-hander from Northern State walked just one batter.

Wyatt Ulrich paced the Larks, going 3-for-4 with a double, triple, two RBIs and a pair of walks. Chase Adkison and Connor Henriques each had two hits and an RBI.

Jared Wegner went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Flickertails.

Tonight at 7:05 the Flickertails take on the Bismarck Bull Moose.

U-MARY MEN'S HOOPS EARN HONOR

The University of Mary men’s basketball team has earned the Team Academic Excellence Award for the second straight year.

In order to qualify for the award, teams must maintain a grade point average of 3.0 or better, counting the GPAs of all team members.