LARKS ADD THREE PLAYERS

Connor Misch, Luke Hammond and Ryan Ramsey from D-I Xavier will play for the Bismarck Larks this season.

Misch and Hammond, both infielders, are sophomores at Xavier. Rumsey is a freshman pitcher for the Musketeers.

"We're really excited to have some of these younger guys joining us this year," Larks manager Will Flynt said. "I think they're going to bring a great attitude and energy to the team."

The Larks open the season May 29 at home against Duluth.