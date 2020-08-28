Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 29

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

MOOSE RALLY PAST FLICKERTAILS

Down 3-2, the Bismarck Bull Moose struck for three runs in the top of the sixth inning and went on to defeat the Mandan Flickertails 5-4 Friday in Northwoods League baseball.

The Bull Moose boosted their record to 14-29 with the win. The Flickertails fell to 23-23.

Sawyer Rolland started and pitched five innings to earn the win for the Bull Moose. Evan Niehouse picked up a save with four innings of relief.

Justin Goldstein rapped two hits and scored a run for the winners. Dana Nakatauka and Quentin Evers each knocked in a pair of runs and Enrique Morales scored three times.

Justin Janssen rapped two hits and knocked in two runs for the Flickertails. Caileb Johnson also had two RBIs. Seth Lucero scored twice.

ST. MARY'S BLANKS DEVILS LAKE

Bismarck St. Mary's scored on its first three possessions and rolled to a 38-0 Class AA football victory at Devils Lake on Friday.

Nick Schumacher had a big game for the winning Saints, throwing a 54-yard touchdown pass to Landon Gerving, kicking and field goal and booting five extra points.

Cullen Curl, Jaxon Roehrich, Isaac Vandal and Reece Barnhardt also scored touchdowns for the Saints, who were playing their season opener.

