Area Sports Briefs: April 9

LARKS ADD PAIR TO NWL ROSTER

Luke Glascoe and Tommy Takayoshi will play for the Bismarck Larks this season in the Northwoods League.

Glascoe is an outfielder at the University of San Diego. A junior, he has played in just five games due to injury.

“Luke has potential to be our best all-around guy this year,” Larks coach Will Flynt said. “He has all the makings of a great outfielder. Great bat, great glove, great arm and will add some speed on the base paths.”

Takayoshi, a catcher, is currently hitting .268 and seven RBIs at Pierce Junior College in Washington in his freshman season.

“Tommy has been around baseball his whole life,” Flynt said. “He is an extremely talented kid who can help us behind the plate and with his bat.”

The Larks’ season and home opener is June 1 against Rochester.

MINNESOTA WILL PAY FOR GRADES

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota plans to start paying its athletes for doing well in the classroom.

Minnesota Athletics Director Mark Coyle announced the move Friday.

The NCAA currently allows schools to give academic bonuses of up to $5,980 annually to athletes as per a federal judge’s mandate two years ago. Minnesota set a school record over the past year with 431 academic All-Big Ten selections, 180 Big Ten distinguished scholars and 15 academic All-Americans.

ESPN reported earlier this week that 22 of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools plan to pay athletes for high academic performance. Wisconsin was the only Big Ten squad.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.