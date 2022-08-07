 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Aug. 8

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;23-7;.767;--

Rockford;18-11;.621;4.5

Battle Creek;15-15;.500;8

Kenosha;13-16;.448;9.5

x-Kalamazoo;9-21;.300;14

Kokomo;7-23;.223;16

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;23-8;.742;--

Wausau;16-12;.571;5.5

Green Bay;16-13;.552;6

Lakeshore;15-13;.536;6.5

Fond du Lac;15-16;.484;8

Madison;7-23;.233;15.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;19-9;.679;--

x-Duluth;13-15;.464;6

La Crosse;13-15;.464;6

Waterloo;6-22;.214;13

Minnesota;0-15;.000;12.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;23-5;.821;--

x-St. Cloud;20-9;.690;3.5

Mankato;17-11;.607;6

Rochester;14-14;.500;9

Bismarck;10-20;.333;14

x-won first-half title

Saturday, Aug. 6

Mankato 8, Bismarck 4

Traverse City 16, Kalamazoo 4

Willmar 7, Duluth 5

Lakeshore 3, Madison 1

Traverse City 4, Kalamazoo 3

Battle Creek 7, Kokomo 6

Rockford 15, Kenosha 8

St. Cloud 6, Waterloo 2

Eau Claire 10, Minnesota 5

Green Bay 6, Wisconsin Rapids 2

Wausau 11, Fond du Lac 6

La Crosse at Rochester, Ppd

Sunday, Aug. 7

Mankato 11, Bismarck 2

Wausau 12, Fond du Lac 5

Kokomo 7, Battle Creek 2

Eau Claire 5, Minnesota 0

Duluth 7, Willmar 6

St. Cloud 10, Waterloo 6

Traverse City 9, Kalamazoo 5

Lakeshore 8, Madison 4

Green Bay 10, Wisconsin Rapids 6

Rochester 10, La Crosse 2

La Crosse 10, Rochester 2

Kenosha at Rockford, Ppd to Aug. 8

Monday, Aug. 8

Wausau at Lakeshore

Kokomo at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Kenosha at Rockford (2)

Madison at Green Bay

Lakeshore at Wausau

Willmar at La Crosse

St. Cloud at Waterloo

Eau Claire at Duluth

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Traverse City at Battle Creek

Kokomo at Kalamazoo

Willmar at La Crosse

Madison at Green Bay

Eau Claire at Duluth

St. Cloud at Waterloo

Lakeshore at Wausau

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Rockford at Kenosha

Rochester at Mankato

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Rockford at Kokomo

Wausau at Green Bay

Traverse City at Kenosha

Eau Claire at Mankato

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Rochester at Waterloo

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

La Crosse at Duluth

Minnesota at St. Cloud

Thursday, Aug. 11

Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Rockford at Kokomo

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

La Crosse at Duluth

Eau Claire at Mankato

Wausau at Green Bay

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Traverse City at Kenosha

Rochester at Waterloo

Minnesota at St. Cloud

Friday, Aug. 12

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Traverse City

Battle Creek at Rockford

Lakeshore at Green Bay

Eau Claire at Rochester

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Madison at Wausau

Mankato at La Crosse

Minnesota at Waterloo

Duluth at Willmar

Saturday, Aug. 13

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay at Lakeshore (2)

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Traverse City

Wausau at Madison

Battle Creek at Rockford

Wisconsin at Fond du Lac

Minnesota at Waterloo

Mankato at La Crosse

Rochester at Eau Claire

Duluth at Willmar

End of regular season.

