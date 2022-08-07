Area Scores: Aug. 8

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;23-7;.767;--
Rockford;18-11;.621;4.5
Battle Creek;15-15;.500;8
Kenosha;13-16;.448;9.5
x-Kalamazoo;9-21;.300;14
Kokomo;7-23;.223;16
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;23-8;.742;--
Wausau;16-12;.571;5.5
Green Bay;16-13;.552;6
Lakeshore;15-13;.536;6.5
Fond du Lac;15-16;.484;8
Madison;7-23;.233;15.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;19-9;.679;--
x-Duluth;13-15;.464;6
La Crosse;13-15;.464;6
Waterloo;6-22;.214;13
Minnesota;0-15;.000;12.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;23-5;.821;--
x-St. Cloud;20-9;.690;3.5
Mankato;17-11;.607;6
Rochester;14-14;.500;9
Bismarck;10-20;.333;14
x-won first-half title
Saturday, Aug. 6
Mankato 8, Bismarck 4
Traverse City 16, Kalamazoo 4
Willmar 7, Duluth 5
Lakeshore 3, Madison 1
Traverse City 4, Kalamazoo 3
Battle Creek 7, Kokomo 6
Rockford 15, Kenosha 8
St. Cloud 6, Waterloo 2
Eau Claire 10, Minnesota 5
Green Bay 6, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Wausau 11, Fond du Lac 6
La Crosse at Rochester, Ppd
Sunday, Aug. 7
Mankato 11, Bismarck 2
Wausau 12, Fond du Lac 5
Kokomo 7, Battle Creek 2
Eau Claire 5, Minnesota 0
Duluth 7, Willmar 6
St. Cloud 10, Waterloo 6
Traverse City 9, Kalamazoo 5
Lakeshore 8, Madison 4
Green Bay 10, Wisconsin Rapids 6
Rochester 10, La Crosse 2
La Crosse 10, Rochester 2
Kenosha at Rockford, Ppd to Aug. 8
Monday, Aug. 8
Wausau at Lakeshore
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Battle Creek
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Kenosha at Rockford (2)
Madison at Green Bay
Lakeshore at Wausau
Willmar at La Crosse
St. Cloud at Waterloo
Eau Claire at Duluth
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Traverse City at Battle Creek
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Willmar at La Crosse
Madison at Green Bay
Eau Claire at Duluth
St. Cloud at Waterloo
Lakeshore at Wausau
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Kenosha
Rochester at Mankato
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Rockford at Kokomo
Wausau at Green Bay
Traverse City at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Mankato
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Rochester at Waterloo
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
La Crosse at Duluth
Minnesota at St. Cloud
Thursday, Aug. 11
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Rockford at Kokomo
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
La Crosse at Duluth
Eau Claire at Mankato
Wausau at Green Bay
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Traverse City at Kenosha
Rochester at Waterloo
Minnesota at St. Cloud
Friday, Aug. 12
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Traverse City
Battle Creek at Rockford
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Eau Claire at Rochester
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Madison at Wausau
Mankato at La Crosse
Minnesota at Waterloo
Duluth at Willmar
Saturday, Aug. 13
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Lakeshore (2)
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Traverse City
Wausau at Madison
Battle Creek at Rockford
Wisconsin at Fond du Lac
Minnesota at Waterloo
Mankato at La Crosse
Rochester at Eau Claire
Duluth at Willmar
End of regular season.