agate

Area Scores: Aug. 7

Spencer Sarringar had two hits and an RBI in the Larks' 8-4 loss to Mankato on Saturday night.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

MANKATO 8, BISMARCK 4

Mankato;000;411;011;--;8;9;3

Bismarck;000;100;201;--;4;12;1

Noah Meffert, Alfredo Frey (7), Jakob Meyer (9) and Zach Stroh. Austin Luther, Jack Payne (5), Jake Lynch (6) and Spencer Sarringar. W—Meffert. L—Luther. HR—Charles McAdoo.

Statistics: Mankato – Kai Roberts 2-5 R, RBI; Charles McAdoo 2-3 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; Zach Stroh 1-4 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Dustin Crenshaw 1-4 R, RBI; Meffert 6 2/3 IP, 7 H, 2 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 1 SO. Bismarck – Austin Luther 2-5 2 R; Aaron Mann 1-1 RBI; Seth Surrett 1-4 2 RBI; Sarringar 2-5 2B; Bradlee Preap 1-4 R; Adam Axtell 2-4; Khalid Collymore 1-2 2B R, SB; Luther 4 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 3 SO; Paynne 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 2 SO; Lynch 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 3 BB, 2 SO.

Attendance: 1,975.

Time of game: 3:22.

Records: Mankato 16-11; Bismarck 10-19.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;22-7;.759;--

Rockford;18-11;.621;3.5

Battle Creek;15-14;.517;6.5

Kenosha;13-16;.448;8.5

x-Kalamazoo;9-20;.310;13

Kokomo;6-23;.209;15.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;23-6;.793;--

Wausau;14-12;.538;7.5

Green Bay;14-13;.519;8

Lakeshore;14-13;.519;8

Fond du Lac;15-14;.517;8

Madison;7-22;.241;16

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;18-9;.667;--

La Crosse;13-13;.500;4.5

x-Duluth;12-15;.444;6

Waterloo;6-21;.222;12

Minnesota;0-14;.000;11.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;23-4;.852;--

x-St. Cloud;19-9;.679;4.5

Mankato;16-11;.593;7

Rochester;12-14;.462;10.5

Bismarck;10-19;.349;14

x-won first-half title

Saturday, Aug. 6

Mankato 8, Bismarck 4

Traverse City 16, Kalamazoo 4

Willmar 7, Duluth 5

Lakeshore 3, Madison 1

Traverse City 4, Kalamazoo 3

Battle Creek 7, Kokomo 6

Rockford 15, Kenosha 8

St. Cloud 6, Waterloo 2

Eau Claire 10, Minnesota 5

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids (n)

Fond du Lac at Wausau (n)

La Crosse at Rochester, Ppd to Aug. 7

Sunday, Aug. 7

Mankato at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Minnesota at Eau Claire

Willmar at Duluth

Waterloo at St. Cloud

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Madison at Lakeshore

Rochester at La Crosse (2)

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

Monday, Aug. 8

Wausau at Lakeshore

Kokomo at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Battle Creek

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Kenosha at Rockford

Madison at Green Bay

Lakeshore at Wausau

Willmar at La Crosse

St. Cloud at Waterloo

Eau Claire at Duluth

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Traverse City at Battle Creek

Kokomo at Kalamazoo

Willmar at La Crosse

Madison at Green Bay

Eau Claire at Duluth

St. Cloud at Waterloo

Lakeshore at Wausau

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Rockford at Kenosha

Rochester at Mankato

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Bismarck at Willmar

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Rockford at Kokomo

Wausau at Green Bay

Traverse City at Kenosha

Eau Claire at Mankato

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Rochester at Waterloo

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

La Crosse at Duluth

Minnesota at St. Cloud

Thursday, Aug. 11

Bismarck at Willmar

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Rockford at Kokomo

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

La Crosse at Duluth

Eau Claire at Mankato

Wausau at Green Bay

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Traverse City at Kenosha

Rochester at Waterloo

Minnesota at St. Cloud

Friday, Aug. 12

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Traverse City

Battle Creek at Rockford

Lakeshore at Green Bay

Eau Claire at Rochester

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Madison at Wausau

Mankato at La Crosse

Minnesota at Waterloo

Duluth at Willmar

Saturday, Aug. 13

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay at Lakeshore (2)

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Traverse City

Wausau at Madison

Battle Creek at Rockford

Wisconsin at Fond du Lac

Minnesota at Waterloo

Mankato at La Crosse

Rochester at Eau Claire

Duluth at Willmar

End of regular season.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

REGION 5 GIRLS GOLF MEET

At Louse Creek, Flasher

Storm Invite

(Friday)

Team results

1. Heart River 348. 2. Bowman County 446. 3. Hazen 475.

Individual top 5

1. Megan Robb, Heart River, 82. 2. Molly Robb Heart River, 83. 3. Mackenzie Schneider, Heart River, 84. 4. Kaitlyn Tomczak 81, Killdeer. 5. Courtnee Soupir, Western Morton County, 98.

