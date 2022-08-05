Area Scores: Aug. 6

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 3, EAU CLAIRE 2
Bismarck;000;020;100;--;3;6;1
Eau Claire;020;000;000;--;2;4;1
Carter Rost, Stephen Klenske (7), Justin Goldstein (9) and Spencer Sarringar; Trey Felker, Derek True (6), Isaiah Katz (8) and Charlie Saum. W -- Rost. L -- True. S -- Goldstein. HR: Bismarck -- Jake Hjelle.
Statistics: Bismarck -- Luke Glascoe 1-3, BB; Sarringar 1-4, R; Seth Surrett 1-3, BB, R; Hjelle 1-3, game-winning solo home run in 7th, SF, R, 2 RBIs; Enrique Morales 1-3; Khalid Collymore 1-2, BB; Rost 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP; Klenske 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K; Goldstein 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K. Eau Claire -- Cadyn Schwabe 1-4; Joe Yorke 1-4; Charlie Szykowny 1-4, R; Benjamin Rosengard 1-3, BB, R; Saum 0-3, RBI; Max Coupe 0-2, SF, RBI; Felker 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 K; True 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 4 K; Katz 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K.
People are also reading…
Attendance: 1,237.
Time of game: 2:45.
Records: Bismarck 10-18, Eau Claire 17-9.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;20-7;.741;--
Rockford;17-11;.607;3.5
Battle Creek;14-14;.500;6.5
Kenosha;13-15;.464;7.5
x-Kalamazoo;9-18;.333;11
Kokomo;6-22;.214;14.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;23-6;.793;--
Wausau;14-12;.538;7.5
Green Bay;14-13;.519;8
Fond du Lac;15-14;.517;8
Lakeshore;13-13;.500;8.5
Madison;7-21;.250;15.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;17-9;.654;--
La Crosse;13-13;.500;4
x-Duluth;12-14;.462;5
Waterloo;6-20;.231;11
Minnesota;0-13;.000;10.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;22-4;.846;--
x-St. Cloud;18-9;.667;4.5
Mankato;15-11;.577;7
Rochester;12-14;.462;10
Bismarck;10-18;.357;13
x-won first-half title
Friday, Aug. 5
Bismarck 3, Eau Claire 2
Battle Creek 13, Kokomo 4
Rockford 5, Traverse City 4
Waterloo 6, La Crosse 5
Wausau at Lakeshore, ppd.
Kenosha 5, Kalamazoo 3
Wisconsin Rapids 16, Madison 6
Fond du Lac 19, Green Bay 4
Duluth 5, Rochester 1
Willmar 16, Mankato 6
St. Cloud 8, Minnesota 3
Saturday, Aug. 6
Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Traverse City at Kalamazoo, completion of suspended game
Willmar at Duluth
Lakeshore at Madison
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Rockford at Kenosha
Waterloo at St. Cloud
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
La Crosse at Rochester
Minnesota at Eau Claire
Sunday, Aug. 7
Mankato at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Rockford
Fond du Lac at Wausau
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Minnesota at Eau Claire
Willmar at Duluth
Waterloo at St. Cloud
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Madison at Lakeshore
Rochester at La Crosse
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids