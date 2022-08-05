 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Aug. 6

  0

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 3, EAU CLAIRE 2

Bismarck;000;020;100;--;3;6;1

Eau Claire;020;000;000;--;2;4;1

Carter Rost, Stephen Klenske (7), Justin Goldstein (9) and Spencer Sarringar; Trey Felker, Derek True (6), Isaiah Katz (8) and Charlie Saum. W -- Rost. L -- True. S -- Goldstein. HR: Bismarck -- Jake Hjelle.

Statistics: Bismarck -- Luke Glascoe 1-3, BB; Sarringar 1-4, R; Seth Surrett 1-3, BB, R; Hjelle 1-3, game-winning solo home run in 7th, SF, R, 2 RBIs; Enrique Morales 1-3; Khalid Collymore 1-2, BB; Rost 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP; Klenske 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K; Goldstein 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K. Eau Claire -- Cadyn Schwabe 1-4; Joe Yorke 1-4; Charlie Szykowny 1-4, R; Benjamin Rosengard 1-3, BB, R; Saum 0-3, RBI; Max Coupe 0-2, SF, RBI; Felker 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, 5 K; True 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 4 K; Katz 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K.

Attendance: 1,237.

Time of game: 2:45.

Records: Bismarck 10-18, Eau Claire 17-9.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;20-7;.741;--

Rockford;17-11;.607;3.5

Battle Creek;14-14;.500;6.5

Kenosha;13-15;.464;7.5

x-Kalamazoo;9-18;.333;11

Kokomo;6-22;.214;14.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;23-6;.793;--

Wausau;14-12;.538;7.5

Green Bay;14-13;.519;8

Fond du Lac;15-14;.517;8

Lakeshore;13-13;.500;8.5

Madison;7-21;.250;15.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;17-9;.654;--

La Crosse;13-13;.500;4

x-Duluth;12-14;.462;5

Waterloo;6-20;.231;11

Minnesota;0-13;.000;10.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;22-4;.846;--

x-St. Cloud;18-9;.667;4.5

Mankato;15-11;.577;7

Rochester;12-14;.462;10

Bismarck;10-18;.357;13

x-won first-half title

Friday, Aug. 5

Bismarck 3, Eau Claire 2

Battle Creek 13, Kokomo 4

Rockford 5, Traverse City 4

Waterloo 6, La Crosse 5

Wausau at Lakeshore, ppd.

Kenosha 5, Kalamazoo 3

Wisconsin Rapids 16, Madison 6

Fond du Lac 19, Green Bay 4

Duluth 5, Rochester 1

Willmar 16, Mankato 6

St. Cloud 8, Minnesota 3

Saturday, Aug. 6

Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Kalamazoo, completion of suspended game

Willmar at Duluth

Lakeshore at Madison

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Rockford at Kenosha

Waterloo at St. Cloud

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

La Crosse at Rochester

Minnesota at Eau Claire

Sunday, Aug. 7

Mankato at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Minnesota at Eau Claire

Willmar at Duluth

Waterloo at St. Cloud

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Madison at Lakeshore

Rochester at La Crosse

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

