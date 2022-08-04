 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Aug. 5

  • 0

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

EAU CLAIRE 8, BISMARCK 7

Bismarck;100;301;101;--;7;13;1

Eau Claire;300;100;103;--;8;8;2

Josh Combs, Alec Danen (3), Andrew Paten (8) and Spencer Sarringar. Will Rizzo, Chris Baytosh (4), Hunter Rosenbaum (7) and Sam Hunt. W—Katz. L—Paten.

Statistics: Bismarck – Luke Glascoe 2-4 2 R, 2 SB; A.J. Barraza 0-4 RBI; Bradlee Preap 3-3 2B, R, RBI; Sarringar 2-6 2 RBI; Jackson Beaman 2-5 2B, R; Seth Surrett 1-4 R; Adam Axtell 0-3 R; Reggie Williams 3-5 R, 2 RBI; Combs 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 BB; Danen 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 5 BB, 3 SO; Paten 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 2 SO. Eau Claire – Cadyn Schwabe 1-3 2 R; Peter Brookshaw 2-5 2B, R, RBI; Charlie Szykowny 2-4 R, RBI; Charlie Saum 1-4 R, 2 RBI; Rosenbaum 2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.

Attendance: 1,567.

Time of game: 3:43.

Records: Eau Claire 17-8; Bismarck 9-18.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;20-6;.769;--

Rockford;16-11;.593;4.5

Battle Creek;13-14;.481;7.5

Kenosha;12-15;.444;8.5

x-Kalamazoo;9-17;.346;11

Kokomo;6-21;.222;14.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;22-6;.786;--

Green Bay;14-12;.538;7

Wausau;14-12;.538;7

Fond du Lac;14-14;.500;8

Lakeshore;13-13;.500;8

Madison;7-20;.259;14.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;17-8;.680;--

La Crosse;13-12;.520;4

x-Duluth;11-14;.440;6

Waterloo;5-20;.200;12

Minnesota;0-12;.000;10.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;21-4;.840;--

x-St. Cloud;17-9;.654;4.5

Mankato;15-10;.600;6

Rochester;12-13;.480;9

Bismarck;9-18;.333;13

x-won first-half title

Thursday, Aug. 4

Eau Claire 8, Bismarck 7

Battle Creek 8, Kokomo 1, first game

Battle Creek 10, Kokomo 1, second game

Green Bay 7, Fond du Lac 3

Traverse City 4, Rockford 3

Wausau 8, Lakeshore 5

Kalamazoo 9, Kenosha 0

Wisconsin Rapids 12, Madison 6

Rochester 9, Duluth 4

La Crosse 14, Waterloo 10

Willmar 21, Mankato 14

Friday, Aug. 5

Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Rockford at Traverse City

La Crosse at Waterloo

Wausau at Lakeshore

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Rochester

Mankato at Willmar

Minnesota at St. Cloud

