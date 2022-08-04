Area Scores: Aug. 5

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
EAU CLAIRE 8, BISMARCK 7
Bismarck;100;301;101;--;7;13;1
Eau Claire;300;100;103;--;8;8;2
Josh Combs, Alec Danen (3), Andrew Paten (8) and Spencer Sarringar. Will Rizzo, Chris Baytosh (4), Hunter Rosenbaum (7) and Sam Hunt. W—Katz. L—Paten.
Statistics: Bismarck – Luke Glascoe 2-4 2 R, 2 SB; A.J. Barraza 0-4 RBI; Bradlee Preap 3-3 2B, R, RBI; Sarringar 2-6 2 RBI; Jackson Beaman 2-5 2B, R; Seth Surrett 1-4 R; Adam Axtell 0-3 R; Reggie Williams 3-5 R, 2 RBI; Combs 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 BB; Danen 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 5 BB, 3 SO; Paten 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 2 SO. Eau Claire – Cadyn Schwabe 1-3 2 R; Peter Brookshaw 2-5 2B, R, RBI; Charlie Szykowny 2-4 R, RBI; Charlie Saum 1-4 R, 2 RBI; Rosenbaum 2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Attendance: 1,567.
Time of game: 3:43.
Records: Eau Claire 17-8; Bismarck 9-18.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;20-6;.769;--
Rockford;16-11;.593;4.5
Battle Creek;13-14;.481;7.5
Kenosha;12-15;.444;8.5
x-Kalamazoo;9-17;.346;11
Kokomo;6-21;.222;14.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;22-6;.786;--
Green Bay;14-12;.538;7
Wausau;14-12;.538;7
Fond du Lac;14-14;.500;8
Lakeshore;13-13;.500;8
Madison;7-20;.259;14.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;17-8;.680;--
La Crosse;13-12;.520;4
x-Duluth;11-14;.440;6
Waterloo;5-20;.200;12
Minnesota;0-12;.000;10.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;21-4;.840;--
x-St. Cloud;17-9;.654;4.5
Mankato;15-10;.600;6
Rochester;12-13;.480;9
Bismarck;9-18;.333;13
x-won first-half title
Thursday, Aug. 4
Eau Claire 8, Bismarck 7
Battle Creek 8, Kokomo 1, first game
Battle Creek 10, Kokomo 1, second game
Green Bay 7, Fond du Lac 3
Traverse City 4, Rockford 3
Wausau 8, Lakeshore 5
Kalamazoo 9, Kenosha 0
Wisconsin Rapids 12, Madison 6
Rochester 9, Duluth 4
La Crosse 14, Waterloo 10
Willmar 21, Mankato 14
Friday, Aug. 5
Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Rockford at Traverse City
La Crosse at Waterloo
Wausau at Lakeshore
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Rochester
Mankato at Willmar
Minnesota at St. Cloud