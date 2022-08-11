Area Scores: Aug. 12

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
NSIC PRESEASON POLL
First-place votes in parentheses
Team;Points
1. Minnesota-Mankato (8);217
2. Bemidji State (5);210
3. Augustana (3);199
4. Concordia-St. Paul;178
5. University of Mary;159
6. Minot State;146
7. St. Cloud State;145
8. Northern State;141
9. Winona State;101
10. Wayne State;95
11. Minnesota-Duluth;89
12. Sioux Falls;67
13. Southwest Minnesota State;63
14. Upper Iowa;61
15. MSU-Moorhead;30
16. Minnesota-Crookston;19
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
WEST REGION PRESEASON COACHES POLL
First-place votes in parentheses
Team;Points
1. Minot (3);42
2. Century (2);40
3. Bismarck (1);36
4T. Jamestown (1);32
4T. Legacy (1);32
6. Mandan;16
7T. Dickinson;13
7T. Williston;13
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK 3, WILLMAR 0
Bismarck;010;000;011;--;3;6;0
Willmar;000;000;001;--;1;4;0
Carter Rost, Stephen Klenske (7), Adolfo Iturralde (9) and Spencer Sarringar. Steven Brooks, Dylan Matela (5), Joe Ihli (7), Tucker Novotny (9) and Carson Hake. W—Rost. L—Brooks. Save—Iturralde.
Statistics: Bismarck – Adam Axtell 0-2 R, 2 BB; Aaron Mann 1-4; Spencer Sarringar 1-3 2B, RBI; Kaiden Cardoso 1-3 2B; Seth Surrett 1-3 BB; Jake Hjelle 1-4 R, RBI; Bradlee Preap 1-2 RBI; Rost 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 SO; Klenske 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO. Willmar Scott Anderson 2-4; Drey Dirksen 1-4 RBI; Brooks 4 IP, 2 H 1 R, 2 BB, 5 SO; Matela 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO; Ihli 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Attendance: 1,033.
Time of game: 3:07.
Records: Bismarck 11-21; Willmar 25-7.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;26-8;.765;--
Rockford;19-15;.559;7
Battle Creek;16-18;.471;10
Kenosha;16-18;.471;10
x-Kalamazoo;13-21;.382;13
Kokomo;8-26;.235;18
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;27-8;.771;--
Wausau;20-13;.606;6
Green Bay;19-14;.576;7
Lakeshore;16-17;.485;10
Fond du Lac;16-19;.457;11
Madison;7-2;.206;19.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;22-10;.688;--
x-Duluth;15-17;.469;7
La Crosse;15-18;.455;7.5
Waterloo;6-26;.188;16
Minnesota;0-17;.000;14.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;25-7;.781;--
x-St. Cloud;24-9;.727;2
Mankato;20-12;.625;6
Rochester;15-16;.484;9.5
Bismarck;11-21;.344;14
x-won first-half title
Thursday, Aug. 11
Bismarck 3, Willmar 1
Kalamazoo 14, Battle Creek 2
Rockford 9, Kokomo 1
Lakeshore 6, Fond du Lac 1
Duluth 6, La Crosse 5
Mankato 5, Eau Claire 4
Wausau 3, Green Bay 1
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Madison 5
Traverse City 6, Kenosha 4
St. Cloud 7, Minnesota 6
Rochester 11, Waterloo 6
Friday, Aug. 12
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Traverse City
Battle Creek at Rockford
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Eau Claire at Rochester
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Madison at Wausau
Mankato at La Crosse
Minnesota at Waterloo
Duluth at Willmar
Saturday, Aug. 13
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Lakeshore (2)
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Traverse City
Wausau at Madison
Battle Creek at Rockford
Wisconsin at Fond du Lac
Minnesota at Waterloo
Mankato at La Crosse
Rochester at Eau Claire
Duluth at Willmar
End of regular season.