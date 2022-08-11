 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Aug. 12

  • 0

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

NSIC PRESEASON POLL

First-place votes in parentheses

Team;Points

1. Minnesota-Mankato (8);217

2. Bemidji State (5);210

3. Augustana (3);199

4. Concordia-St. Paul;178

5. University of Mary;159

6. Minot State;146

7. St. Cloud State;145

8. Northern State;141

9. Winona State;101

10. Wayne State;95

11. Minnesota-Duluth;89

12. Sioux Falls;67

13. Southwest Minnesota State;63

14. Upper Iowa;61

15. MSU-Moorhead;30

16. Minnesota-Crookston;19

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

WEST REGION PRESEASON COACHES POLL

First-place votes in parentheses

Team;Points

1. Minot (3);42

2. Century (2);40

3. Bismarck (1);36

4T. Jamestown (1);32

4T. Legacy (1);32

6. Mandan;16

7T. Dickinson;13

7T. Williston;13

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK 3, WILLMAR 0

Bismarck;010;000;011;--;3;6;0

Willmar;000;000;001;--;1;4;0

Carter Rost, Stephen Klenske (7), Adolfo Iturralde (9) and Spencer Sarringar. Steven Brooks, Dylan Matela (5), Joe Ihli (7), Tucker Novotny (9) and Carson Hake. W—Rost. L—Brooks. Save—Iturralde.

Statistics: Bismarck – Adam Axtell 0-2 R, 2 BB; Aaron Mann 1-4; Spencer Sarringar 1-3 2B, RBI; Kaiden Cardoso 1-3 2B; Seth Surrett 1-3 BB; Jake Hjelle 1-4 R, RBI; Bradlee Preap 1-2 RBI; Rost 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 SO; Klenske 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO. Willmar Scott Anderson 2-4; Drey Dirksen 1-4 RBI; Brooks 4 IP, 2 H 1 R, 2 BB, 5 SO; Matela 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO; Ihli 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 SO.

Attendance: 1,033.

Time of game: 3:07.

Records: Bismarck 11-21; Willmar 25-7.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;26-8;.765;--

Rockford;19-15;.559;7

Battle Creek;16-18;.471;10

Kenosha;16-18;.471;10

x-Kalamazoo;13-21;.382;13

Kokomo;8-26;.235;18

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;27-8;.771;--

Wausau;20-13;.606;6

Green Bay;19-14;.576;7

Lakeshore;16-17;.485;10

Fond du Lac;16-19;.457;11

Madison;7-2;.206;19.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;22-10;.688;--

x-Duluth;15-17;.469;7

La Crosse;15-18;.455;7.5

Waterloo;6-26;.188;16

Minnesota;0-17;.000;14.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;25-7;.781;--

x-St. Cloud;24-9;.727;2

Mankato;20-12;.625;6

Rochester;15-16;.484;9.5

Bismarck;11-21;.344;14

x-won first-half title

Thursday, Aug. 11

Bismarck 3, Willmar 1

Kalamazoo 14, Battle Creek 2

Rockford 9, Kokomo 1

Lakeshore 6, Fond du Lac 1

Duluth 6, La Crosse 5

Mankato 5, Eau Claire 4

Wausau 3, Green Bay 1

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Madison 5

Traverse City 6, Kenosha 4

St. Cloud 7, Minnesota 6

Rochester 11, Waterloo 6

Friday, Aug. 12

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Traverse City

Battle Creek at Rockford

Lakeshore at Green Bay

Eau Claire at Rochester

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Madison at Wausau

Mankato at La Crosse

Minnesota at Waterloo

Duluth at Willmar

Saturday, Aug. 13

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay at Lakeshore (2)

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Traverse City

Wausau at Madison

Battle Creek at Rockford

Wisconsin at Fond du Lac

Minnesota at Waterloo

Mankato at La Crosse

Rochester at Eau Claire

Duluth at Willmar

End of regular season.

 

