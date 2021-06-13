After coaching together in Frontier League, Flynt, Lewis split Northwoods League series

Will Flynt and Brian Lewis have very similar approaches to the long grind of the Northwoods League season.
It stands to reason, the two managers go way back.
After coaching together in the Frontier League years back, the two went head-to-head in Bismarck over the weekend. La Crosse won the opener Thursday and the finale Sunday 5-2 to earn a split of the four-game series at Municipal Ballpark.
"Brian's a great dude. We coached together years ago. He was just a kid then but I knew he was going to be good," Flynt said. "We're of the same mindset. We're into helping these kids develop and we both really love the game."
Handling the grueling Northwoods League season, which features 72 games in 75 days, is a huge part of the learning curve. The home team was dragging a little Sunday, committing four errors, but they also turned two doubles plays and catcher Jordan Sagedahl gunned down three would-be Logger base-stealers.
"We were flat today and that's going to be happen. I understand it. That's why I brought all these guys back. They've never done it," Flynt said. "The only guys that have done it are me, Mitch (Gallagher) and Brody and two of us don't play and Brody's not here."
Mitch Gallagher is the Larks' assistant coach. Brody Tanksley, a catcher, was playing in the NAIA World Series with Indiana University Southeast and is expected to join the Larks this week. So too will Calen Schwabe, a North Dakota State outfielder from Thompson, N.D., and Cal James, coming off an all-conference season for the University of Mary.
The Larks have gotten off to a solid start at 8-6, just one game behind first-place St. Cloud heading into tonight's 6:35 p.m. home game against Eau Claire.
"I love our team. We're playing well, lot of positives. They just gotta learn that you're going to be tired, you just need to pick it up for two-and-a-half hours and that's it ... and they will," Flynt said.
Lewis, who has managed the Loggers since 2016, has stuck with the same approach since the beginning.
"I'm a big believer in trying to do the same thing every day whether it went well the night before or bad the night before. Just try to stay even keel all the time, not get too high or too low," said Lewis, who also is the head coach at Viterbo University in La Crosse. "These guys are getting to basically be professional baseball players, but they don't get released if they're not performing. You get a chance to work through it, improve and grow as a player."
The Loggers have a heavy D-I contingent on their roster, which included Sunday's winning pitcher, Cameron Robinson. The 6-foot-5 right-hander from the University of Louisville fired six shutout innings with 9 strikeouts.
Brandon Fields, an outfielder from SEC power South Carolina, turned around a 91 mile-per-hour fastball from Larks' reliever Nate Boyle in the top of the ninth for a rocket-shot home run to left-center field to push the Loggers' lead from 3-2 to 5-2.
"We have a really good combination of athleticism and power," Lewis said. "Now their catcher (Sagedahl) had a great game and kept throwing us out, but I do think we have good speed as well."
Drew Beazley took a tough-luck loss for the Larks. He allowed just four hits over six innings and fanned five. The only run he allowed was unearned.
"He threw great," Flynt said of Beasley. "He was a little unlucky today, but I mean, he threw the ball really well. He's kinda dirty."
Down 3-0, the Larks trimmed the deficit to 3-2 in the seventh. Khalid Collymore scored Ryan Curran with sac-fly line out to center. Leadoff batter Cole Roberts was up next and he stung a single into right to bring home Sagedahl. Roberts had two of the Larks' four hits.
La Crosse got two insurance runs in the ninth on Fields' long homer. Marius Balandis hit 93 mph in a 1-2-3 ninth to notch the save for the Loggers, who had a 360-mile bus ride to Willmar, Minn., after the game to play Monday.
"Great ballpark here, fun atmosphere. Will does a great job with his team, so yeah, fun weekend," Lewis said. "That's what makes this such a great league. I love how it's run and operated and I love the skill sets of the guys I'm fortunate to work with.
"To be able to come out here and watch these guys compete, try to get better day in and day out, it's just a lot of fun."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com