After coaching together in Frontier League, Flynt, Lewis split Northwoods League series

Will Flynt and Brian Lewis have very similar approaches to the long grind of the Northwoods League season.

It stands to reason, the two managers go way back.

After coaching together in the Frontier League years back, the two went head-to-head in Bismarck over the weekend. La Crosse won the opener Thursday and the finale Sunday 5-2 to earn a split of the four-game series at Municipal Ballpark.

"Brian's a great dude. We coached together years ago. He was just a kid then but I knew he was going to be good," Flynt said. "We're of the same mindset. We're into helping these kids develop and we both really love the game."

Handling the grueling Northwoods League season, which features 72 games in 75 days, is a huge part of the learning curve. The home team was dragging a little Sunday, committing four errors, but they also turned two doubles plays and catcher Jordan Sagedahl gunned down three would-be Logger base-stealers.

"We were flat today and that's going to be happen. I understand it. That's why I brought all these guys back. They've never done it," Flynt said. "The only guys that have done it are me, Mitch (Gallagher) and Brody and two of us don't play and Brody's not here."