After challenging season, Larks look forward to 2021

Last summer’s Northwoods League season was like an obstacle course for John Bollinger and the Bismarck Larks.

Expenses were up, revenues were down, but in their fourth season, the Larks were still able to turn a profit during a pandemic. More importantly to the perpetually upbeat and energetic Bollinger, there was still plenty of fun at the ballpark.

“We did what we always set out to do, and that’s to use fun to make a difference,” said the Larks general manager. “In the span of six weeks, we planned a whole new season. We had three teams, two of which we didn’t know where the players were going to come from. We had to see where our fans were at. Where our sponsors were at. I was just so proud of our entire community, the teams and our staff with the Larks.

“It wasn’t our best year (financially). We don’t want to have to do that again, ideally. But we did what we set out to do, so from that point, mission accomplished.”

From mid-June through early September, the Larks, Bismarck Bull Moose and Mandan Flickertails each played 48 games. Even more impressively, Larks manager Will Flynt and Bollinger effectively filled all three teams twice after the first wave of players returned to their colleges and universities in early August.