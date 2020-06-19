Larks rally past Flickertails, remain unbeaten

Larks rally past Flickertails, remain unbeaten

{{featured_button_text}}
bl

The Bismarck Larks needed a late comeback to remain unbeaten in Northwoods League play on Friday night at Municipal Ballpark, winning 6-5 in 10 innings.

Down 5-0 to start the ninth, the Larks erupted for a five-run top of the ninth and got the win when Noah Fisher scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 10th.

Tanner Froehlich had three hits and drove in a run and Connor Henriques had two hits for the Larks.

Blake Gallagher (1-0) of Minot State picked up the win. The fourth Larks hurler of the evening, Gallagher threw two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout.

Jack Krause had three hits and two RBIs for the Flickertails. Damone Hale had two hits and scored two runs, Jared Wegner had two hits and two RBIs and Ben Rushing had two hits and two RBIs.

On Saturday, the Larks (4-0) get the day off as the Flickertails (1-3) play a doubleheader against the Bull Moose (0-2). The opening game begins at 12:35 p.m., with the nightcap at 7:05 p.m.

Bismarck Larks 6, Mandan Flickertails 5, 10 innings

Larks;000;000;005;1;-;6;8;0

Flickertails;210;000;020;x;-;5;11;3

Wes Harper, Zach Reeder (5), Colby Childs (8), Blake Gallagher (9) and Brody Tanksley; Ben Schoneman, John Farley (6), Trystan Vrieling (7), Jason Decicco (8), Brian Craven (9), David Wylie (9), Connor Langreder (9) and Collin Hopkins. W – Gallagher (1-0). L – Langreder (1-1).

Records: Larks 4-0, Flickertails 1-3.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA Will Allow Athletes to Make Money From Endorsements

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News