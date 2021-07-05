Larks rained out Monday

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

LARKS RAINED OUT

The Bismarck Larks and Mankato MoonDogs were rained out Monday night.

As a result, the Larks finished the first half of the Northwoods League season at 18-17.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader in Mankato on Aug. 9. The Larks will be the home team in one of those games.

The Larks play at St. Cloud on Tuesday to open the second half of the season. Bismarck's next home game is Thursday at 6:35 against Eau Claire.

WILD INK BJUGSTAD

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild re-signed forward Nick Bjugstad to a one-year, $900,000 contract on Monday, bringing back some useful depth up front.

Bjugstad had six goals, 11 assists and a career-best plus-7 rating in 44 games this season, his first with his home-state team. The 28-year-old also had 48 hits and 22 blocked shots while playing both center and right wing. He had one goal in the playoff series against Vegas.