Larks owner John Bollinger entered the offseason with one main objective -- improve his team's results on the field.

Bismarck baseball fans continued to pack Municipal Ballpark for the seventh straight Northwoods League season, but for the second year in a row, the team struggled in the standings.

"Right now we are looking at our entire system, not just coaching, everything," Bollinger said. "What we're doing as a front office. How we hire coaches. How we recruit players. Player development. Everything from top to bottom. We have got to do something very different and we are aware of that."

Will Flynt, Larks manager since 2020, had his contract run out at the end of the season. His status going forward is undetermined.

"Coach Flynt, I love the man to death," Bollinger said. "The players love playing for him. He got us through COVID. He's done everything I've ever asked of him. He's a true friend. But we did talk and right now we're not ready to renew any coach's contracts. He gets it. He understands this is something we need to do.

"We're looking at everything systemically in how we can get better and it's a process that is going to take some time."

Bollinger is being proactive. He and his baseball ops right-hand man Nate Maddox are on the horn.

"We're making a lot of phone calls to some of the more successful teams in our league," he said. "We want to put a system in place that will work for us and lead to long-term, sustained success."

Bollinger, who is also the founder of the Northwoods League team in Minot, is unwilling to use location as a crutch.

"From a travel standpoint, it's challenging, but we're not in the game of making excuses. At the end of the day, we think Bismarck is the best place to play summer collegiate baseball and our players tell us that," Bollinger said. "Who wouldn't want to play in front of our fans? They come out in full force every night through thick and thin."

The Larks did have several notable strong on-field performances. They ranked 10th out of the league's 24 teams in runs.

Jack Herring hit .320 with seven home runs in 48 games.

Nick Oakley posted a sparkling .367 average in 128 at bats.

Williston’s Garret Hill posted a .344 batting average in 17 games.

Jake Simons made his 16 games count, hitting a robust .415 with two homers.

Jackson Beaman clubbed 10 home runs and 37 RBIs in just 42 games before going down with an injury.

Benjamin Rosengard, the team MVP, led the Larks in games (51) and at bats (190). He also hit .305, scored 45 runs, homered four times and knocked in 30.

The summer also featured the NWL All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, which was beamed nation-wide on ESPN2.

"It was such a great weekend. There were people all over the country tuning in, seeing this great ballpark in Bismarck totally packed with our fans," Bollinger said. "You go into something like that with high expectations wanting everything to go well and, at least for me, it ended up exceeding what I was hoping for."

That has often been the case, certainly with the entertainment aspect of summer nights at Municipal Ballpark. Bollinger's clear objective now is to sync that up with what happens between the lines.

"We're always thinking about ways to improve and get better, but the focus this offseason is on-field performance," he said. "We want to build a system to match the entertainment experience with on-field performance.

"We need to get this figured out."