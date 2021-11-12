 Skip to main content
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion wins first football title since 1991

Cavalier's Trevor Hinkle is tackled by LaMoure-Litchville-Marion's Garrett Hebl during the 9-man championship game on Friday at the Fargodome.

 ERIC HYLDEN, GRAND FORKS HERALD

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 42, Cavalier 14

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion won its first football championship since 1991 on Friday at the Fargodome.

Brady Lettenmaier ran for 210 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Corban Potts ran for three scores and threw for another in the Loboes' 42-14 victory over Cavalier in the 9-man championship game on Friday at the Fargodome.

Scoreless after the first quarter, the Loboes scored 20 points in the second quarter, eight in the third and 14 in the fourth to cap off a perfect 12-0 record.

Tate Mart had two interceptions in the victory for the Loboes. Garrett Hebl had a team-best 12 tackles.

Cavalier quarterback Brysen Cleem threw for 149 yards and two TDs and ran for 64 yards.

West Fargo Sheyenne 27, West Fargo 7

After two straight years of finishing as runner-up to Century, West Fargo Sheyenne claimed its program's first state championship.

Riding running back Josh Henricks, who finished with 238 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries, the Mustangs beat cross-town rival West Fargo, 27-7 Friday night at the Fargodome.

The Packers, who upset second-seeded Century to reach the Dakota Bowl, finished with 144 yards of offense. Quarterback Peyton Jantzi completed 11 of 20 passes for 108 yards, a touchdown to Carson Hegerle, and two interceptions. 

Kindred 37, HCV 14

Kindred rolled up 430 yards of offense and limited Hillsboro-Central Valley to 106 to win the Class 11B title Friday.

Kindred quarterback Max McQuillan threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score for the Vikings. Running back Trey Heinrich logged 178 yards rushing on 24 carries, including TD runs of 53 and nine yards.

Kindred scored the first 34 points of the game.

Colin Lunde had six tackles for the Vikings.

9-man championship

LaMoure-L-M 42, Cavalier 14

Cavalier;0;8;0;6;--;14

LLM;0;20;8;14;--;42

First quarter

No scoring.

Second quarter

LLM: Brady Lettenmaier 76 yard run (pass failed), 11:41.

LLM: Potts 1 run (pass failed), 8:10.

Cavalier: Caden DeMars 4 pass from Brysen Cleem, 3:16.

LLM: Tony Hanson 3 pass fro Potts (Potts run), :46.

Third quarter

LLM: Potts 3 run (Charlie Bowman pass from Potts), 11:53.

Fourth quarter

LLM: Potts 11 run (Tony Hanson pass from Potts), 4:08.

Individual statistics

Rushing: Cavalier -- Cleem 14-64, Trevor Hinkle 5-34, Jacob Steele 7-27, Landon Carter 3-3, Demetrius Avila 1-0. LLM -- Lettenmaier 32-210, Potts 11-49, Mart 1-12, Kyreece McGaughy 2-8, Garrett Hebl 1-3.

Passing: Cavalier -- Cleem 11-25 149 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT; Caden DeMars 1-3 -1 yards, 1 INT. LLM -- Potts 9-18 154 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

Receiving: Cavalier -- DeMars 5-51, Carter 2-49, Hinkle 2-22, Ty Holmquist 1-16, Jacob Steele 2-10. LLM -- Hanson 3-80, Colton Nes 2-46, Garrett Hebl 2-14, Mart 2-14.

Interceptions: Cavalier -- Ty Holmquist. LLM -- Tate Mart 2, Bowman 1.

Records: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 12-0; Cavalier 11-1.

11B championship

Kindred 37, Hillsboro-Central Valley 14

Kindred;7;6;21;3;--;37

HCV;0;0;0;14;--;14

First quarter

Kindred:Max McQuillan 2 yard run (Jordyn Sunram kick), 1:14.

Second quarter

Kindred: Trey Heinrich 53 run (Sunram kick), 5:44.

Third quarter

Kindred: Heinrich 9 run (Sunram kick), 7:53.

Kindred: McQuillan 31 run (Sunram kick), 1:14.

Fourth quarter

HCV: Jace Leshuk 17 run (Parker Gallagher kick), 8:16.

HCV: Peter Dryburgh interception return (Gallagher kick), 6:24.

Kindred: Sunram 27 field goal, 2:10.

Individual statistics

Rushing: Kindred -- Trey Heinrich 24-178; McQuillan 14-51, Charlies Biewer 2-9, Kylan Swenson 3-8, Jacob Hiatt 2-5. HCV -- Jace Leshuk 5-27, Cole Hebl 4-14, Parker Gallagher 2-9, Riley Olsen 12-5.

Passing: Kindred -- McQuillan 12-13 185 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT. HCV -- Olsen 5-11 51 yards, 3 INT.

Receiving: Kindred -- Lukas Klabunde 4-79, Heinrich 2-36, Hiatt 1-26, Caleb Klabunde 2-18, Carter Schmitz 1-15, Maxwell Opgrand 1-6, Kylan Swenson 1-5. HCV -- Gallagher 3-36, Gannon Limke 2-15.

Interceptions: Kindred -- Jacob Hiatt, Caleb Klabunde . HCV -- Peter Dryburgh.

Records: Kindred 12-1; Hillsboro-Central Valley 11-2.

11AA championship

Sheyenne 27, West Fargo 7

West Fargo;0;0;7;0;--;7

Sheyenne;0;14;7;6;--;27

Second quarter

Sheyenne: Josh Henricks 6 run (Isaac Birnbaum kick), 8:16.

Sheyenne: Henricks 3 run (Birnbaum kick), 1:10.

Third quarter

West Fargo: Carson Hegerle 4 pass from Peyton Jantzi (Hegerle kick), 7:52.

Sheyenne: Henricks 3 run (Birnbaum kick), 3:26.

Fourth quarter

Sheyenne: Grant Warkenthien 2 run (Birnbaum kick missed), 7:39.

Individual statistics

Rushing: West Fargo -- Parker Nelson 14-43, Josh Balstad 2-3, Dorien Tarley 3-1, Jantzi 5-(minus 17). Sheyenne -- Henricks 39-238, Warkenthien 8-65, Kaden Rahr 5-14, Isaac Kanega 3-8, Race Wilson 1-1, Rick Renner 1-(minus 2).

Passing: West Fargo -- Jantzi 11-20 108 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT. Sheyenne -- Warkenthien 2-3 31 yards.

Receiving: West Fargo -- Hegerle 7-69, Jaden Grefsrud 2-37, Balstad 2-2. Sheyenne -- Wilson 2-31.

Interceptions: West Fargo -- None. Sheyenne -- Tate Gustafson, Noah Olson.

Records: West Fargo 9-3; Sheyenne 12-0.

