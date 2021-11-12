LaMoure-Litchville-Marion wins first football title since 1991

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 42, Cavalier 14

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion won its first football championship since 1991 on Friday at the Fargodome.

Brady Lettenmaier ran for 210 yards and a touchdown and quarterback Corban Potts ran for three scores and threw for another in the Loboes' 42-14 victory over Cavalier in the 9-man championship game on Friday at the Fargodome.

Scoreless after the first quarter, the Loboes scored 20 points in the second quarter, eight in the third and 14 in the fourth to cap off a perfect 12-0 record.

Tate Mart had two interceptions in the victory for the Loboes. Garrett Hebl had a team-best 12 tackles.

Cavalier quarterback Brysen Cleem threw for 149 yards and two TDs and ran for 64 yards.

West Fargo Sheyenne 27, West Fargo 7

After two straight years of finishing as runner-up to Century, West Fargo Sheyenne claimed its program's first state championship.

Riding running back Josh Henricks, who finished with 238 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries, the Mustangs beat cross-town rival West Fargo, 27-7 Friday night at the Fargodome.

The Packers, who upset second-seeded Century to reach the Dakota Bowl, finished with 144 yards of offense. Quarterback Peyton Jantzi completed 11 of 20 passes for 108 yards, a touchdown to Carson Hegerle, and two interceptions.

Kindred 37, HCV 14

Kindred rolled up 430 yards of offense and limited Hillsboro-Central Valley to 106 to win the Class 11B title Friday.

Kindred quarterback Max McQuillan threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score for the Vikings. Running back Trey Heinrich logged 178 yards rushing on 24 carries, including TD runs of 53 and nine yards.

Kindred scored the first 34 points of the game.

Colin Lunde had six tackles for the Vikings.

