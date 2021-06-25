L-A-E teams earn NDAPSSA awards

FARGO — Langdon-Edmore-Munich achieved perfection in two different sports and that success led to multiple high school year-end awards from the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich rolled to an undefeated Class A state title last fall and then earned an undefeated Class B state baseball crown in the spring. Josh Krivarchka was the head coach of both state title teams. The Cardinals swept the NDAPSSA high school boys awards, winning team of the year for football, athlete of the year with senior Simon Romfo and coach of the year with Krivarchka.
For the girls awards, Minot soccer was named team of the year after earning an undefeated state championship. Thompson senior Mackenize Hughes was girls athlete of the year for her success in volleyball, basketball and softball.
Williston cross country coach Chase Gregory and Linton-HMB volleyball coach Jaime Richter share the honor for girls team coach of the year.
Female team: Minot soccer
The Majettes capped a 16-0 season with a 6-0 victory against Fargo Davies for the state championship, which was played in Grand Forks.
Minot dominated its opposition en route to winning the program’s first state championship. The Majettes outscored their opponents 106-4 for the season.
Linton-HMB volleyball and Bismarck Century basketball were also finalists.
Female athlete: Mackenzie Hughes
Hughes was an all-state performer in three sports, earning Class B all-state honors in volleyball, first-team, Class B all-state honors in basketball and all-state honors in Class B softball. She was a Miss Basketball finalist and senior athlete of the year for Class B basketball.
Hughes and the Tommies finished third at the state volleyball tournament and she finished the season with 205 kills, 268 digs, 506 assists, 63 aces and 21 blocks.
She averaged 18.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.7 steals per game for the Tommies basketball team. On the softball diamond, Hughes batted .480 with 21 RBIs and 46 runs, helping Thompson finish second at the state tournament.
Jamestown’s Meghan Ford and Hettinger-Scranton’s Sam Oase were also finalists.
Female team coach: Chase Gregory, Jaime Richter
In his second year as Coyotes head coach, Gregory led Williston to the program’s first Class A state championship, finishing with 75 points at the state meet to knock off Bismarck, which finished second with 78. Junior Eleni Lovgren finished fourth and Dru Zander placed seventh to lead the Coyotes at the state meet.
Richter guided Linton-HMB to a 25-0 season with 23 sweeps. The Lions swept Langdon-Edmore-Munich to cap their season and win the program’s first Class B state championship. Linton-HMB earned three sweeps at the state tournament and dropped only three sets all season.
Bismarck Century basketball coach Ron Metz was also a finalist.
Male team: Langdon-Edmore-Munich football
The Cardinals scored a 42-28 victory against Lisbon in the Class 1A state title game to earn a third consecutive state crown and extend their winning streak to 38 consecutive games. Senior quarterback Simon Romfo, a University of North Dakota football commit, capped his football career with a senior athlete of the year honor on a team that featured five all-state players.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich baseball, Bismarck wrestling and West Fargo basketball were also finalists.
Male athlete: Simon Romfo
Romfo was a three-sport standout in football, basketball and baseball. He passed for 2,448 yards, rushed for 1,233 yards and scored a combined 52 touchdowns to lead the Cardinals to a state football crown.
Romfo helped the Cardinals to a 20-win season on the basketball court. In baseball, he batted .525 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs. As a pitcher, he posted a 5-0 record with a 0.63 ERA and 54 strikeouts. He was outstanding senior athlete of the year for baseball.
West Fargo’s Carter Birrenkott and May-Port-CG’s Sawyer Satrom were also finalists.
Male team coach: Josh Krivarchka
Krivarchka doubled down on perfect seasons, leading the Langdon-Edmore-Munich football and baseball teams to undefeated state championships. The Cardinals football team won a third consecutive state title in extending its winning streak to 38 games.
Langdon-Edmore-Munich earned a 9-1 victory against LaMoure-Litchville-Marion to win the Class B state baseball title for a 24-0 record.
Bismarck Century football coach Ron Wingenbach and Kindred basketball coach Brad Woehl were also finalists.