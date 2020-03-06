Krenz sparks Dickinson past Williston

One night after scoring just three points in a first-round loss, Kobe Krenz poured in 28 points a grabbed a team-high seven rebounds as the Dickinson Midgets stayed alive with a consolation-round win on Friday.
Krenz had four of the Midgets’ nine 3-pointers. Tallon Klatt added 13 points.
The Coyotes shot 48 percent in the first half but went ice cold in the second. They made just five of 25 shots and it a frosty 1 of 11 shots from behind the arc.
Wil Olson led Williston with 16 points. Garret Hill had 14 and Jorn Everson chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.
LEGACY 69, CENTURY 59
Legacy kept its season alive thanks to a 54-percent shooting performance to end Century’s season on Friday.
The Sabers went 24-for-45, led by Rhett Clements’ 9-for-13, 23-point game in a 10-point loser-out game victory over the Patriots.
Keagen Woodbury had a double double for Legacy with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Century standout Cade Feeney’s career game to an end with a 27-point, five-rebound performance. The Patriots (12-12) shot 31 percent.
You have free articles remaining.
GIRLS
ST. MARY’S 64, WILLISTON 44
Elizabeth Peyerl poured in 23 points and pulled down five rebounds as St. Mary’s kept its season alive with a 64-44 win over Williston.
The Saints held the Coyotes to 14 first-half points. St. Mary’s faces Bismarck High in a state-qualifier on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Madeline Grad added 11 points and five blocked shots for St. Mary’s.
Brooklyn Douglas led Williston with 14 points.
MINOT 52, DICKINSON 48
Allie Nelson scored 17 points to lead Minot to a state-qualifier with a 52-48 win over Dickinson.
Dickinson shot just 24 percent. Peyton Selle (15 points) and Symone Beld (14) combined for 29 points.
Minot faces Mandan on Saturday at 12:45 p.m.