Krenz sparks Dickinson past Williston

One night after scoring just three points in a first-round loss, Kobe Krenz poured in 28 points a grabbed a team-high seven rebounds as the Dickinson Midgets stayed alive with a consolation-round win on Friday.

Krenz had four of the Midgets’ nine 3-pointers. Tallon Klatt added 13 points.

The Coyotes shot 48 percent in the first half but went ice cold in the second. They made just five of 25 shots and it a frosty 1 of 11 shots from behind the arc.

Wil Olson led Williston with 16 points. Garret Hill had 14 and Jorn Everson chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.

LEGACY 69, CENTURY 59

Legacy kept its season alive thanks to a 54-percent shooting performance to end Century’s season on Friday.

The Sabers went 24-for-45, led by Rhett Clements’ 9-for-13, 23-point game in a 10-point loser-out game victory over the Patriots.

Keagen Woodbury had a double double for Legacy with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Century standout Cade Feeney’s career game to an end with a 27-point, five-rebound performance. The Patriots (12-12) shot 31 percent.

GIRLS

ST. MARY’S 64, WILLISTON 44

Elizabeth Peyerl poured in 23 points and pulled down five rebounds as St. Mary’s kept its season alive with a 64-44 win over Williston.

The Saints held the Coyotes to 14 first-half points. St. Mary’s faces Bismarck High in a state-qualifier on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Madeline Grad added 11 points and five blocked shots for St. Mary’s.

Brooklyn Douglas led Williston with 14 points.

MINOT 52, DICKINSON 48

Allie Nelson scored 17 points to lead Minot to a state-qualifier with a 52-48 win over Dickinson.

Dickinson shot just 24 percent. Peyton Selle (15 points) and Symone Beld (14) combined for 29 points.

Minot faces Mandan on Saturday at 12:45 p.m.

 

West Region Tournament

Consolation

Boys

Dickinson 75, Williston 59

WILLISTON (59): Wil Olson 16, Garret Hill 14, Leif Larsen 7, JJ Williams 1, Jorn Everson 10, Jaxon Meyer 5, Benson Slotsve 6. Totals: 20-56 12-15 59.

DICKINSON (75): Jayden Hocker 9, Luke Mavity 6, Jaiden Wright 3, Alex Praus 2, Alex Dvorak 8, Kobe Krenz 28, Kyle Brilz 6, Tallon Klatt 13. Totals: 25-53 16-22 75.

Halftime: Williston 39, Dickinson 34

Three-pointers: Williston 7-24 (Olson 2, Slotsve 2, Meyer 1, Everson 1, Hill 1), Dickinson 9-25 (Hocker 1, Wright 1, Dvorak 2, Krenz 4, Brilz 1). Rebounds: Williston 41 (Krenz 9), Dickinson 29 (Everson 7). Fouls: Williston 8, Dickinson 6. Fouled out: Hill, Meyer. Assists: Williston 8 (3 with 2), Dickinson 8 (Hocker 2). Turnovers: Williston 6, Dickinson 8 Steals: Williston 5 (Williams 2, Meyer 2). Blocked shots: Williston 1 (Everson 1), Dickinson 2 (Klatt 1, Brilz 1).

Records: Williston 7-17, Dickinson 13-10.

Legacy 69, Century 59

Legacy;28;41;--;69

Century;27;32;--;59

LEGACY (69): Keagen Woodbury 13, Rhett Clements 23, Jace Nordsven 6, Ben Patton 2, Joey Buzalsky 4, Nick Kupfer 14, Logan Wetzel 2, Zander Alberts 3. Totals: 24-45 FG, Three-pointers: 4-11 (Clements 3, Woodbury), 17-25 FT, 38 Rebounds (Woodbury 12, Albers 12), 19 Fouls, 5 Assists (Buzalsky 2), 14 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Albers 2), 0 Steals.

CENTURY (59): Ian Ely 10, Griffin Jensen 5, Cody Sorenson 3, Anthony Doppler 3, Cade Feeney 27, Jordan LeBeau 4, Ryan Erikson 3, Andrew Leingang 4. Totals: 19-61 FG, Three-pointers: 6-21 (Ely 2, Feeney 2, Sorenson, Doppler), 15-21 FT, 34 Rebounds (Jensen 7), 23 Fouls, 3 Assists (3 with 1), 7 Turnovers, 0 Blocked shots, 9 Steals (4 with 2).

Girls

Records: Legacy 15-9; Century 12-12.

St. Mary’s 64, Williston 44

SM;28;36;--;64

Williston;14;30;--44

ST. MARY’S (64): Abbi Kopp 6, Lydia Spies 3, Cambree Heinert 3, Elizabeth Peyerl 23, Madeline Grad 11, Hallie Schweitzer 10, Maria Mann 8. Totals: 20-46 FG, Three-pointers: 7-18 (Peyerl 4, Spies, Heinert, Grad), 37 Rebounds (Mann 8), 16 Fouls, 10 Assists (Kopp 4), 16 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Grad, Schweitzer), 12 Steals (Grad 5).

WILLISTON (44): Shelby Meyer 9, Emily Jaeger 4, Brooklyn Douglas 14, Chesni Strand 6, Makia Remus 7, Keeley Snellings 4. Totals: 16-49 FG, Three-pointers: 5-22 (Douglas 3, Meyer, Remus), 7-11 FT, 31 Rebounds (Remus 9), 17 Fouls, 9 Assists (3 with 2), 19 Turnovers, 3 Blocked shots (Douglas 3), 10 Steals (Carvey 5).

Records: St. Mary’s 13-10; Williston 7-17.

Minot 52, Dickinson 38

Minot;21;31;--;52

Dickinson;22;16;--;38

MINOT (52): Allie Nelson 17, Paige Rosencrans 3, Mariah Evenson 4, Becca Tschetter 6, Lauren McLean 6, Avery Lunde 8, Taury Hight 8. Totals: 17-45 FG, Three-pointers: 5-16 (Hight 2, Tschetter 2, Lunde), 13-21 FT, 39 Rebounds (McLean 7), 19 Fouls, 10 Assists (Rosencrans 3), 12 Turnovers, 11 Steals (Haskins 3, Rosencrans 3).

DICKINSON (38): Symone Beld 14, Madison Lindley 3, Peyton Selle 15, Audrey Rodakowski 6. Totals: 11-45 FG, Three-pointers: 5-22 (Beld 4, Lindley), 11-22 FT, 35 Rebounds (Selle 9), 19 Fouls, 5 Assists (Rodakowski 2), 17 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shot (2 with 1), 6 Steals (Selle 3).

Records: Minot 12-12; Dickinson 6-18.

