Krenz sparks Dickinson past Williston

One night after scoring just three points in a first-round loss, Kobe Krenz poured in 28 points a grabbed a team-high seven rebounds as the Dickinson Midgets stayed alive with a consolation-round win on Friday.

Krenz had four of the Midgets’ nine 3-pointers. Tallon Klatt added 13 points.

The Coyotes shot 48 percent in the first half but went ice cold in the second. They made just five of 25 shots and it a frosty 1 of 11 shots from behind the arc.

Wil Olson led Williston with 16 points. Garret Hill had 14 and Jorn Everson chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.

LEGACY 69, CENTURY 59

Legacy kept its season alive thanks to a 54-percent shooting performance to end Century’s season on Friday.

The Sabers went 24-for-45, led by Rhett Clements’ 9-for-13, 23-point game in a 10-point loser-out game victory over the Patriots.

Keagen Woodbury had a double double for Legacy with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Century standout Cade Feeney’s career game to an end with a 27-point, five-rebound performance. The Patriots (12-12) shot 31 percent.

GIRLS