Knowlen returns to head coaching ranks

Girls wrestling may be something new on the Bismarck sports menu, but there's little doubt about its viability.
By handing Scott Knowlen the reins of the first Bismarck Public Schools girls wrestling team, the credibility of the program is virtually instantaneous.
With his achievements as a wrestler and as a coach, Knowlen has carved out an iconic position in the Capital City wrestling community over the last four and one-half decades.
Knowlen's appointment as head wrestling coach for Bismarck, Century and Legacy was announced Wednesday. He said his goal is to build a solid, sustainable girls program. And at the age of 59, his competitive edge has not dulled.
"I still have a passion for wrestling," he said.
"I do know that in the next two or three years I want to really establish the program. ... I want to establish high expectations for the program," he added.
Knowlen, a 1980 BHS graduate, forged an illustrious career as a wrestler in high school and college at Bismarck Junior College and the University of North Dakota. His high school record was 67-0 with two state championships.
A National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame coaching career followed. During his 26 years as head or co-head coach at BHS, Demon wrestlers won 15 state tournament titles, 12 dual championships and were undefeated 15 times.
Since he retired as co-head coach in 2015, he's been in the BHS wrestling room as an assistant or volunteer coach every season.
Knowlen said coming to terms with the idea of becoming a head girls coach took a while to germinate.
"It was a little bit of an evolutionary process in my mind. ... After talking to Terry Steiner in June, it was enough to push me over the edge to apply," he recalled.
Steiner, a Century High School graduate and former national champion wrestler at the University of Iowa, is the U.S. Olympic women's wrestling coach.
"(Steiner) has always been a passionate advocate of women's wrestling. ... He explained all the character-building attributes you gain from wrestling -- self-discipline, mental toughness, hard work, goal-setting and teamwork -- give you the tools to handle life," Knowlen said. "He asked me why would we limit those benefits to half the population.
"After that conversation I reconciled a few things in my mind. ... He also told me a few things about coaching girls as opposed to boys. He's been coaching woman wrestlers for about 20 years, and he gave me some good insights. He let me know he would be available if I had any questions about coaching girls wrestling."
Due in large part to Steiner's influence, Knowlen is ready to embark on a second career as a head wrestling coach.
He said girls wrestling is open to BPS students in grades 7-12. The teams will practice together as a unit at various schools, but will compete as separate entities. Knowlen has two assistants, former University of Mary wrestlers Austin Eichmann and Jered Keller.
"If we think the numbers warrant it, we'll break off (into separate programs) in two or three years. ... Our goal is to develop wrestlers for each school to allow for self-stained programs," Knowlen noted.
Knowlen says there are trends, both national and local, that favor a successful launch of girls wrestling.
He said well over half the state activities associations in the U.S. have sanctioned girls wrestling.
Additionally, Bismarck's strong wrestling tradition gives him a running start in his effort to recruit athletes.
"There's a feather in the cap of every school in our community that has wrestling," he noted. "All five of them have developed a wrestling tradition, and I do think that will be advantageous in developing a program from scratch."
"I'm guessing we have a lot of former wrestling dads out there who have daughters," he added.
Knowlen said Bismarck girls already have a successful predecessor to emulate.
"A Legacy girl is already an NAIA All-American at the University of Jamestown," he pointed out.
She is Sierra Talmadge, who placed third at 170 pounds in the NAIA National Invitational last spring as a junior. She started her wrestling career at Legacy competing in boys wrestling.
Knowlen said becoming a head coach again was not what lured him into the realm of girls wrestling.
"It was strictly my love for wrestling, my desire to see kids grow in character and integrity, and just develop the other attributes that are going to help them succeed in life," he noted.