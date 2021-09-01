Knowlen returns to head coaching ranks

Since he retired as co-head coach in 2015, he's been in the BHS wrestling room as an assistant or volunteer coach every season.

Knowlen said coming to terms with the idea of becoming a head girls coach took a while to germinate.

"It was a little bit of an evolutionary process in my mind. ... After talking to Terry Steiner in June, it was enough to push me over the edge to apply," he recalled.

Steiner, a Century High School graduate and former national champion wrestler at the University of Iowa, is the U.S. Olympic women's wrestling coach.

"(Steiner) has always been a passionate advocate of women's wrestling. ... He explained all the character-building attributes you gain from wrestling -- self-discipline, mental toughness, hard work, goal-setting and teamwork -- give you the tools to handle life," Knowlen said. "He asked me why would we limit those benefits to half the population.

"After that conversation I reconciled a few things in my mind. ... He also told me a few things about coaching girls as opposed to boys. He's been coaching woman wrestlers for about 20 years, and he gave me some good insights. He let me know he would be available if I had any questions about coaching girls wrestling."