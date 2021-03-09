 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kittell resigns as University of Mary men's basketball coach

Kittell resigns as University of Mary men's basketball coach

{{featured_button_text}}
Joe Kittell

University of Mary head men's basketball coach Joe Kittell has resigned after six seasons.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

University of Mary men's basketball coach Joe Kittell has resigned after six seasons, the school announced on Tuesday.

Kittell is taking a job within the admissions department at the university.

Kittell was hired in 2015 after serving as head coach at Lake Region State College in Devils Lake. In his six seasons the Marauders a record of 65-96.

"I want to thank all of the assistant coaches, past players, and current players that have been a part of these last six years," Kittell said in a statement. "It truly was a dream come true to be your coach."

Dale Lennon, U-Mary athletic director, said a search for a new coach will begin immediately.

"I want to thank coach Kittell for his leadership over the last six years. His passion for the game and for his players was evident in all he did," Lennon said.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News