Kittell resigns as University of Mary men's basketball coach

University of Mary men's basketball coach Joe Kittell has resigned after six seasons, the school announced on Tuesday.

Kittell is taking a job within the admissions department at the university.

Kittell was hired in 2015 after serving as head coach at Lake Region State College in Devils Lake. In his six seasons the Marauders a record of 65-96.

"I want to thank all of the assistant coaches, past players, and current players that have been a part of these last six years," Kittell said in a statement. "It truly was a dream come true to be your coach."

Dale Lennon, U-Mary athletic director, said a search for a new coach will begin immediately.

"I want to thank coach Kittell for his leadership over the last six years. His passion for the game and for his players was evident in all he did," Lennon said.

