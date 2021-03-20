Kindred clips Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier for Class B boys basketball crown

Kindred defeated Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier in the state Class B boys basketball tournament championship game 40-34 Saturday night at the Minot State Dome.

It was the first state title for the Vikings, who capped a 20-4 season.

Paul Olson, a 6-foot-4 junior, poured in 23 points for Kindred, which had lost to the Rebels 44-39 Jan. 15 in Kulm. Olson did not play in the game due to injury.

Olson made 8 of 15 shots and also pulled down 8 rebounds.

"To be in this position is great," Olson said. "To get it done in the end is an amazing field."

Kindred held the Rebels to 37 points on 27.7% shooting.

"We got stops when it mattered most," Olson said. "Defensively we were locked in. It was a team effort all the way around."

Jaiden Peraza added eight points for Kindred. Two of the Vikings' starters in the game did not score.

Alex Huber had 17 points for Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier but nobody else had more than seven as the Rebels finished their season at 24-3.

Grafton 58, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 47