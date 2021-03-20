Kindred clips Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier for Class B boys basketball crown

Kindred defeated Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier in the state Class B boys basketball tournament championship game 40-34 Saturday night at the Minot State Dome.
It was the first state title for the Vikings, who capped a 20-4 season.
Paul Olson, a 6-foot-4 junior, poured in 23 points for Kindred, which had lost to the Rebels 44-39 Jan. 15 in Kulm. Olson did not play in the game due to injury.
Olson made 8 of 15 shots and also pulled down 8 rebounds.
"To be in this position is great," Olson said. "To get it done in the end is an amazing field."
Kindred held the Rebels to 37 points on 27.7% shooting.
"We got stops when it mattered most," Olson said. "Defensively we were locked in. It was a team effort all the way around."
Jaiden Peraza added eight points for Kindred. Two of the Vikings' starters in the game did not score.
Alex Huber had 17 points for Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier but nobody else had more than seven as the Rebels finished their season at 24-3.
Grafton 58, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 47
Brandon Albrecht poured in 28 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead Grafton to a 58-47 win over Four Winds-Minnewaukan in the third-place game.
Justin Garza added 12 points and five assists for the Spoilers.
Four Winds-Minnewaukan played without 6-10 senior Bronson Walter, the Region 4 player of the year. JaeShaun Shaw topped the Indians with 13 points.
Dickinson Trinity 72, Rugby 47
Jacob Daniel scored 17 points and Tanner Soehren 16 in Dickinson Trinity's fifth-place victory over Rugby.
The Titans shot 59 percent (26-47) in the win.
Cole Slaubaugh's 13 points topped Rugby.
Powers Lake 60, Shiloh Christian 49
Shiloh Christian lost for the third straight day at the MSU Dome, this time in the seventh-place game to Powers Lake by 11 points.
The Skyhawks made just 20 of their 61 shots. Luke Wanzek scored a team-high 13 points.
Tyson Enget stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, 6 assists and 6 steals for Powers Lake.