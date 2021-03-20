 Skip to main content
Kindred clips Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier for Class B boys basketball crown

Kindred clips Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier for Class B boys basketball crown

Kindred defeated Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier in the state Class B boys basketball tournament championship game 40-34 Saturday night at the Minot State Dome.

It was the first state title for the Vikings, who capped a 20-4 season.

Paul Olson, a 6-foot-4 junior, poured in 23 points for Kindred, which had lost to the Rebels 44-39 Jan. 15 in Kulm. Olson did not play in the game due to injury.

Olson made 8 of 15 shots and also pulled down 8 rebounds. 

"To be in this position is great," Olson said. "To get it done in the end is an amazing field."

Kindred held the Rebels to 37 points on 27.7% shooting.

"We got stops when it mattered most," Olson said. "Defensively we were locked in. It was a team effort all the way around."

Jaiden Peraza added eight points for Kindred. Two of the Vikings' starters in the game did not score. 

Alex Huber had 17 points for Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier but nobody else had more than seven as the Rebels finished their season at 24-3.

Grafton 58, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 47

Brandon Albrecht poured in 28 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead Grafton to a 58-47 win over Four Winds-Minnewaukan in the third-place game.

Justin Garza added 12 points and five assists for the Spoilers.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan played without 6-10 senior Bronson Walter, the Region 4 player of the year. JaeShaun Shaw topped the Indians with 13 points.

Dickinson Trinity 72, Rugby 47

Jacob Daniel scored 17 points and Tanner Soehren 16 in Dickinson Trinity's fifth-place victory over Rugby.

The Titans shot 59 percent (26-47) in the win.

Cole Slaubaugh's 13 points topped Rugby.

Powers Lake 60, Shiloh Christian 49

Shiloh Christian lost for the third straight day at the MSU Dome, this time in the seventh-place game to Powers Lake by 11 points.

The Skyhawks made just 20 of their 61 shots. Luke Wanzek scored a team-high 13 points.

Tyson Enget stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, 6 assists and 6 steals for Powers Lake.

Seventh place

Powers Lake 60, Shiloh Christian 49

SC;10;27;39;49

PL;16;32;45;60

Shiloh Christian: Khael Decoteau 8, MaBahi Baker 1, Luke Wanzek 13, Carter Englund 8, Joseph Wanzek 7, Isaaac Herringer 2, Patrick Wrigley 3, Kyler Klein 7. Totals: 20-61 FG, Three-pointers: 6-29 (Decoteau, L.Wanzek, J.Wanzek, Wrigley, Klein), 3-4 FT, 36 Rebounds (Englund 8), 10 Fouls, 8 Assists (L.Wanzek 3), 14 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (L.Wanzek 2), 10 Steals (Baker 4).

Powers Lake: Carter Rystedt 16, Jerome Edwards 2, Tyson Enget 21, Noah Fredrickson 6, Noah Schroeder 11, Tucker Kearsley 4. Totals: 24-51 FG, Three-pointers: 6-14 (Enget 3, Fredrickson 2, Rystedt), 6-10 FT, 35 Rebounds (Rystedt 7, Schroeder 7), 6 Fouls, 17 Assists (Enget 6), 13 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots, 9 Steals (Enget 6).

Records: Powers Lake 23-4; Shiloh Christian 15-12.

Fifth place

Dickinson Trinity 72, Rugby 47

DT;19;35;52;72

Rugby;12;25;34;47

Dickinson Trinity: Jacob Daniel 17, Cole Fitterer 12, Nathaniel Jilek 9, Tannor Soehren 16, Jake Shobe 4, Nicholas Descamp 2, Aiden Haich 8, Trever Jassek 2, Trenten Bertelsen 2. Totals: 27-46 FG, Three-pointers: 5-14 (Daniel 3, Haich 2), 13-15 FT, 24 Rebounds (2 with 5), 10 Fouls, 14 Assists (3 with 3), 10 Turnovers, 6 Steals (Daniel 2).

Rugby: Timothy Mueller 3, Trey Welstad 7, Warren Walker 10, Cole Slaubaugh 13, Isaiah Bundy-Smith 10, Erik Foster 2, William Kuntz 2. Totals: 19-38 FG, Three-pointers: 3-11 (Walker 2, Mueller), 6-8 FT, 17 Rebounds (Walker 6), 13 Fouls, 10 Assists (4 with 2), 15 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (Smith 2), 5 Steals (Slaubaugh 3).

Records: Dickinson Trinity 23-4; Rugby 19-9.

Third place

Grafton 58, Four Winds-Minnewaukan 47

FWM;5;22;32;47

Grafton;12;29;48;58

Four Winds-Minnewaukan: Jayden Yankton 9, JaeShaun Shaw 13, Caelen Lohnes 10, Jonah Jackson 10, Jacolby Pearson 3, Kelson Keda 2. Totals: 18-49 FG, Three-pointers: 8-18 (Shaw 3, Lohnes 2, Jackson, Pearson, Yankton), 3-6 FT, 24 Rebounds (2 with 5), 12 Fouls, 11 Assists (2 with 3), 9 Turnovers, 1 Blocked shot (Deng Deng), 7 Steals (2 with 2).

Grafton: Brandon Albrecht 26, William Jiskra 4, Luis Balderas 9, Steven Garza 5, Justin Garza 12, Thomas Kern 2. Totals: 24-54 FG, Three-pointers: 7-21 (Albrecht 4, Balderas 3), 3-5 FT, 38 Rebounds (Albrecht 18), 7 Fouls, 13 Assists (J.Garza 5), 10 Turnovers, 4 Blocked shots (S.Garza 3), 3 Steals (Albrecht 2).

Records: Grafton 24-3; Four Winds-Minnewaukan 24-3.

Championship

Kindred 40; Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 34

Kindred;8;16;28;40

EKM;12;16;21;34

Kindred: Paul Olson 23, Jaiden Peraza 8, Gavin Keller 6, Ethan McKenney 2, Elijah Heinrich 1. Totals: 16-38 FG, Three-pointers: 1-8 (Olson), 7-11 FT, 32 Rebounds (4 with 5), 13 Fouls, 10 Assists (Max McQuillan 6), 12 Turnovers, 8 Blocked shots (Keller 5), 6 Steals (Olson 2).

Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier: Paxton Mathern 7, Jorgen Paulson 2, Alex Huber 17, Chayse Entzi 3, Adam Nitschke 5. Totals: 13-47 FG, Three-pointers: 5-19 (Huber 3, Nitschke, Mathern), 3-4 FT, 29 Rebounds (Huber 7), 12 Fouls, 5 Assists (Mathern 2), 11 Turnovers, 2 Blocked shots (Entzi 2), 5 Steals (2 with 2).

Records: Kindred 20-4; Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 24-3.

