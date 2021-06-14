Killer Bs: Former BSC standouts Brewer, Bourassa key Larks' shutout win over Eau Claire

Seth Brewer and Ryan Bourassa were a couple of killer Bs on the mound in their days together at BSC.

The two hard-throwing right-handers are doing the same for the Larks this summer back in Bismarck.

Brewer, an all-conference pitcher at Northern State, and Bourassa, a key member of D-I South Dakota State's pitching staff, combined for 10 of the Larks' 14 strikeouts in their 7-0 shutout win over Eau Claire Monday night in front of 1,605 fans at Municipal Ballpark.

"Ry-Bo and I go way back to junior college here in Bismarck. We had some good times," said Brewer, who had six Ks in five scoreless innings. "It's a great feeling to know he's coming into the game behind me. I have great trust in him and he has trust in me. We have a really good relationship."

Bourassa worked the sixth and seventh innings for the Larks and fanned four of the six batters he faced in two perfect innings. Brewer and Bourassa helped Bismarck State College to a 33-10 record in 2019.

"(SDSU) moved him to the bullpen and the guy's Superman now," Larks manager Will Flynt said of Bourassa.

Asked who's better than the combo of Brewer and Bourassa in the Northwoods League, Flynt had a simple answer: "Nobody."