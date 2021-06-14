Killer Bs: Former BSC standouts Brewer, Bourassa key Larks' shutout win over Eau Claire

Seth Brewer and Ryan Bourassa were a couple of killer Bs on the mound in their days together at BSC.
The two hard-throwing right-handers are doing the same for the Larks this summer back in Bismarck.
Brewer, an all-conference pitcher at Northern State, and Bourassa, a key member of D-I South Dakota State's pitching staff, combined for 10 of the Larks' 14 strikeouts in their 7-0 shutout win over Eau Claire Monday night in front of 1,605 fans at Municipal Ballpark.
"Ry-Bo and I go way back to junior college here in Bismarck. We had some good times," said Brewer, who had six Ks in five scoreless innings. "It's a great feeling to know he's coming into the game behind me. I have great trust in him and he has trust in me. We have a really good relationship."
Bourassa worked the sixth and seventh innings for the Larks and fanned four of the six batters he faced in two perfect innings. Brewer and Bourassa helped Bismarck State College to a 33-10 record in 2019.
"(SDSU) moved him to the bullpen and the guy's Superman now," Larks manager Will Flynt said of Bourassa.
Asked who's better than the combo of Brewer and Bourassa in the Northwoods League, Flynt had a simple answer: "Nobody."
Flynt is going to use both pitchers judiciously in hopes of keeping them around for the long haul.
"I love seeing them on the mound, but I also love having them here," Flynt said. "Great kids, both of them."
Ryan O'Halloran and Jordan Chappell also were really good for the Larks. The two lefties got the last six outs, four by strikeout.
Up 1-0, the Larks blew the game open with six runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Derek Shoen started the uprising.
The all-conference first baseman at the University of Mary singled. One batter later, Drew Beazley singled and walk to Jarrett Bickel loaded the bases.
Khalid Collymore lined the first pitch he saw into right field to score two runs for a 3-0 Bismarck lead.
The Larks did not stop there.
After the Larks reloaded the bases, Kansas State freshman Kamron Hillman, hitting third in his debut for the Larks, smacked a bases-clearing double to make it 6-0. Hillman showed his speed when cleanup man Jaxon Rosencranz, from Augustana, grounded sharply into left to score Hillman with the Larks’ seventh run of the game.
"Kamron Hillman's a dude," Flynt said. "Really talented kid."
After the six-run sixth, the Larks sailed the rest of the way to their ninth win in 15 games.
Two of the victories belong to Brewer, who has allowed just three earned runs in 16 innings with 21 Ks.
"Everything feels good. My arms feels good and I feel like I'm able to command my pitches," said Brewer, featuring a 92 mile-per-hour fastball. "After the college season I just wanted to carry it over and so far it's gone pretty well."
Flynt has seen exactly what he expected.
"He's just real good. The reason I took him out is we want to keep him here all summer, not to win, just to continue to develop and learn," Flynt said. "And he likes it here and we love having him here."
The Larks outhit the Express 10-4. Hillman and Collymore had two hits each.
Game 2 of the series is tonight at 6:35 before the Larks head to Eau Claire for a four-game series, starting Thursday.
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com