Keup, Pegors power Govs to win over Post 400, Bismarck one win from regional

Pegors and Walker each had two hits in the game for the Govs, who had 10 total.

"Isaac's been really good, but it's also been nice to see how we've gotten contributions from a lot of different guys in this tournament," Skytland said. "That's a pretty good formula."

Andy Mach and Eli Mach had RBI singles for Post 400 in the fourth and sixth innings, respectively, but Keup and Pengilly were in command otherwise.

"I don't think I'm a big velo guy, so hitting spots was the key," said Keup, who will attend Lake Superior State in Michigan in the fall. "I have a lot of faith in our defense and they made the plays."

Pitching depth has been a strength of the Govs all season, no more so than Friday being able to send a quality hurler like Keup to the slab.

"We're in a good spot pitching-wise and a big part of that was Ryan and Luke throwing like they did today," Skytland said. "We'll evaluate it tonight and have a plan for tomorrow."

Staff ace Ben Patton will be among the options. Patton pitched three innings on Tuesday. Patton beat West Fargo 2-1 in a complete-game performance on June 29. Pegors also will be available, ideally in his late-game relief role where he has excelled.