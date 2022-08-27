Keller wins Modifieds feature, but Strand takes season title

Jeremy Keller picked up his sixth feature win of the season on Friday night.

But Shawn Strand held on to claim the season IMCA Modifieds points title with a second-place finish in the main event on championship night at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan.

Keller won his heat race and took the checkered flag in the 25-lap feature race, but Strand’s runner-up finish helped him old on to a slim season points lead. Strand finished with nine top-five finishes and 12 top-10s to edge Keller by six points (377-371) and Marlyn Seidler (370) by seven.

Scott Gartner and Spencer Wilson also picked up heat wins.

Mandan driver Hunter Domagala’s seventh feature win of the year helped him wrap up the season title in the WISSOTA Street Stocks.

Domagala finished in front of Geoff Hellman of Mandan, John Feist of Bismarck and Jamestown’s Kyle Anderson to win the 20-lap feature.

Domagala ended the season with 1,183 points, a 37-point edge over Zach Frederick of Richardton (1,146).

Jason Meidinger of Mandan and Kassey Ussatis of Nome took victories in the heat races.

Alex Kukowski of Edgeley crossed ahead of Wishek’s Donavin Wiest and Drew Papke in the 20-lap Semi-Pro Legends feature. Dayton Olheiser of Dickinson edged Donavin Wiest (943-942) for the season title.

New England driver Noah Madler won the B feature, with heat wins going to Donavin Wiest, Preston Martin of Lincoln, Papke and Casey Martin of Bismarck.

Dylan Sandberg of Bismarck won the Hobby Stocks feature, crossing the line in front of John Gartner Jr. of Mandan, Paul Morman of Wishek and season points champ Bill Hultberg of Bismarck.

Hultberg finished with 1,099 points, 56 in front of Gartner Jr.

Braydee Hanson of Fargo Sandberg and Nathan Mundahl of Bismarck won the heat races.

Ken Sandberg’s sixth feature win of the season helped the Bismarck driver sew up the season points title.

Sandberg finished with 410 points, four more than Bismarck’s Alex Thompson (406). Krys Yost of Balfour won the heat race.