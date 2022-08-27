 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keller wins Modifieds feature, but Strand takes season title

Jeremy Keller picked up his sixth feature win of the season on Friday night.

But Shawn Strand held on to claim the season IMCA Modifieds points title with a second-place finish in the main event on championship night at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan.

Keller won his heat race and took the checkered flag in the 25-lap feature race, but Strand’s runner-up finish helped him old on to a slim season points lead. Strand finished with nine top-five finishes and 12 top-10s to edge Keller by six points (377-371) and Marlyn Seidler (370) by seven.

Scott Gartner and Spencer Wilson also picked up heat wins.

Mandan driver Hunter Domagala’s seventh feature win of the year helped him wrap up the season title in the WISSOTA Street Stocks.

Domagala finished in front of Geoff Hellman of Mandan, John Feist of Bismarck and Jamestown’s Kyle Anderson to win the 20-lap feature.

Domagala ended the season with 1,183 points, a 37-point edge over Zach Frederick of Richardton (1,146).

Jason Meidinger of Mandan and Kassey Ussatis of Nome took victories in the heat races.

Alex Kukowski of Edgeley crossed ahead of Wishek’s Donavin Wiest and Drew Papke in the 20-lap Semi-Pro Legends feature. Dayton Olheiser of Dickinson edged Donavin Wiest (943-942) for the season title.

New England driver Noah Madler won the B feature, with heat wins going to Donavin Wiest, Preston Martin of Lincoln, Papke and Casey Martin of Bismarck.

Dylan Sandberg of Bismarck won the Hobby Stocks feature, crossing the line in front of John Gartner Jr. of Mandan, Paul Morman of Wishek and season points champ Bill Hultberg of Bismarck.

Hultberg finished with 1,099 points, 56 in front of Gartner Jr.

Braydee Hanson of Fargo Sandberg and Nathan Mundahl of Bismarck won the heat races.

Ken Sandberg’s sixth feature win of the season helped the Bismarck driver sew up the season points title.

Sandberg finished with 410 points, four more than Bismarck’s Alex Thompson (406). Krys Yost of Balfour won the heat race.

 

Dacotah Speedway

Friday’s results

IMCA Modifieds

Feature: 1. Jeremy Keller, Bismarck. 2. Shawn Strand, Mandan. 3. Spencer Wilson, Minot. 4. Marlyn Seidler, Underwood. 5. Marcus Tomlinson, Turtle Lake. 6. Scott Gartner, Jamestown. 7. Travis Tooley, Dickinson. 8. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 9. Quentin Kinzley, Bismarck. 10. Aaron Aaseth, Bismarck.

Heat 1: 1. Gartner. 2. Strand. 3. Logan Schmitz, Washburn. 4. John Corell, Jamestown. 5. Drew Christianson, Minot.

Heat 2: 1. Keller. 2. Aaseth. 3. Seidler. 4.Crist Pittenger, Bismarck. 5. Brent Schlafman, Bismarck.

Heat 3: 1. Wilson. 2. Tooley. 3. Frederick. 4. Kinzley. 5. Chris Barros, Bismarck.

WISSOTA Street Stocks

Feature: 1. Hunter Domagala, Mandan. 2. Geoff Hellman, Mandan. 3. John Feist, Bismarck. 4. Kyle Anderson, Jamestown. 5. Matt Dosch, Lincoln. 6. Tracy Domagala, Bismarck. 7. Jason Meidinger, Mandan. 8. Kasey Ussatis, Nome. 9. Jason Berg, Bismarck. 10. Chris Welk J., Mandan.

Heat 1: 1. Meidinger. 2. T.Domagala. 3. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 4. Anderson. 5. Brian Swenson, Bismarck.

Heat 2: 1. Ussatis. 2. Hellman. 3. H.Domagala. 4. Dosch. 5. Dylan Herner, Bismarck.

Young Lions/Semi-Pro Legends

Feature: 1. Alex Kukowski, Edgeley. 2. Donavin Wiest, Wishek. 3. Drew Papke, Bismarck. 4. Preston Martin, Lincoln. 5. Nate Keena, Lincoln. 6. Dayton Olheiser, Dickinson. 7. Austin Wiest, Bismarck. 8. Glenn Mitchell, Picton, New South Wales. 9. Dauntae Martin, Bismarck. 10. Casey Martin, Bismarck.

B feature: 1. Noah Madler, New England. 2. Sierra Davenport, Bismarck. 3. Gage Madler, New England. 4. Jacoby Traut, Jamestown. 5. Ashton Wendland, Wolford. 6. Gus Jensen Flasher. 7. Michael King, Jamestown. 8. Kevin Pudwill, Black Hawk, S.D.

Heat 1: 1. D.Wiest. 2. Kukowski. 3. Mitchell. 4. Dustin Herz, Bismarck.

Heat 2: 1. P.Martin. 2. Keena. 3. A.J. Davenport, Bismarck. 4. Gunnar Pfaff, Ypsilanti.

Heat 3: 1. Papke. 2. A.Wiest. 3. D.Martin. 4. Travis Martin, Mandan.

Heat 4: 1. C.Martin. 2. Olheiser. 3. Ivan Sailer, Bismarck. 4. Duton Hagen, Lincoln.

Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1. Dylan Sandberg, Bismarck. 2. John Gartner Jr., Mandan. 3. Paul Morman, Wishek. 4. Bill Hultberg, Bismarck. 5. Nathan Mundahl, Bismarck. 6. Karlie Hoerner, Bismarck. 7. Seth Howe-Kellar, Wilton. 8. Mitch Gordon, Hazelton. 9. Chris Rangeloff, Bismarck. 10. Josh Roehrich Menoken.

Heat 1: 1. Braydee Hanson, Fargo. 2. Gartner Jr. 3. Derrick Appert, Hazelton. 4. Jeremy Herr, Wishek. 5. Terry Davenport, Bismarck.

Heat 2: 1. Sandberg. 2. Rangeloff. 3. Hoerner. 4. Ryker Vetter, Wishek. 5. Nevin Jensen, Bismarck.

Heat 3: 1. Mundahl. 2. Morman. 3. Hutlberg. 4. Barrett Herr, Wishek. 5. Mike Appert, Hazelton.

IMCA Sport Compacts

Feature: 1. Ken Sandberg, Bismarck. 2. Krys Yost, Balfour. 3. Alex Thompson, Bismarck. 4. Paul Schuh, Bismarck. 5. Jordan Iverson, Mandan. 6. Stan Thompson, Bismarck. 7. Nicholas Hoffman, Bismarck. 8. Tom Dworshak, Bismarck.

Heat 1: 1. Yost. 2. Sandberg. 3. Iverson. 4. Schuh. 5. A.Thompson.

