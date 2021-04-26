 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jones homers twice as Marauders top Duluth
0 comments

Jones homers twice as Marauders top Duluth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ty Jones belted two home runs and drove in three runs to spark a 13-hit attack as the University of Mary trimmed Minnesota-Duluth 12-8 in NSIC baseball on Sunday.

With the win at Municipal Ballpark the Marauders took a three-game series from the Bulldogs two games to one.

The Marauders started fast on Sunday and held on. They opened a 9-3 lead with a three-run second inning and a six-run third.

From that point on, U-Mary used five pitchers to secure the win. Reliever Brandon Gill was credited with the victory.

Quentin Evers hit a home run and drove in two runs for U-Mary and Dakota Finley logged three hits and scored three runs.

With the win, the Marauders improved to 15-14. They return to action on Wednesday when they visit Bemidji State for a conference doubleheader.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News