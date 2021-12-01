Jimmies down Marauders in OT, 4-3

The University of Mary men's hockey team has been hard to beat in the first half of their 2021-22 season, but the Jamestown Jimmies got the right bounces at the right time as they defeated the Marauders 4-3 in overtime at Wednesday night in Mandan.

Sophomore Reid Wilson of the Jimmies scored the winning goal on the power play, as he beat Marauders' goalie Conan Hayton high over the left shoulder 58 seconds into overtime, snapping U-Mary's unbeaten streak at 15 games.

"They got two tipped goals at the end," U-Mary head coach Dan Huntley said. "One off our defenseman that tied it up, and then the power-play goal. If we're tied or winning after the second period, we're used to having the game go our way."

It's a rare thing to see the Marauders lose, let alone lose because they gave up a lead at home in the third period. A 3-2 lead into the final 20 minutes did not hold up, as an unfortunate bounce off a U-Mary defender's skate gave Jimmies defenseman Bo Cornell the tying goal with 10:51 remaining.

"We ring the puck around the boards, which isn't something we do very much, it's not a play of ours," Huntley said. "Their D got it, shot it towards the net, not even on net, and our defenseman lifted his skate up and it went in off his skate. We were deflated at that point and we just didn't have the opportunity to get anything going after that."

Huntley's squad got off to a fast start, especially considering the first matchup between these two teams ended in a 1-0 victory for the Marauders.

"We're two evenly matched teams," Huntley said. "They're a little bit smaller and quicker than they have been. Tyson Brouwer is a hard guy to beat."

Just under seven minutes into the first period, Garrett Freeman attempted a wraparound from behind the Jimmies' net, but had the puck bounce off the pad of senior goaltender Tyson Brouwer and right to teammate Zach Garrett, who beat Brouwer high on his stick-side.

"We got out early and we had a lot of confidence," Huntley said. "On the first shift, I thought we were in trouble. They really took it to us in that first minute and a half, two minutes, and then we recaptured what we were trying to do."

Later in the first period, Jamestown was called for the only penalty in the first two periods. While their penalty kill was initially effective, including a number of blocked shots, a clean zone entry by defenseman Marshall Tschida allowed the U-Mary defender an open shot on net, and he beat Brouwer for U-Mary's second goal of the game.

Neither team scored for the remainder of the period, though each had a number of scoring opportunities and the Jimmies even had a puck ring clean off the post.

"I thought when we got to three goals, we'd win this game," Huntley said. "In the games we've played in, if you make it to three goals, that's usually what it takes to win."

The second period was the turning point in the game. A sloppy first period where Jamestown made a number of mistakes on zone exits led to a second period where the Marauders were stuck in their own end quite a bit more than they had been in the first 20 minutes, and it took several nice saves by Hayton to keep the Jimmies off the board.

Jamestown wasn't going to be denied forever, and they took advantage right off an offensive-zone draw with 6:50 remaining in the period, as forward Jason Richter claimed the puck out of the scrum started by Jordon Kromm and snuck the puck through Hayton.

U-Mary responded four minutes later, as Riley Scanlon took a shot while advancing into the Jimmies zone that somehow snuck through the pads of Brouwer.

"We started turning the puck over a lot," Huntley said. "Our wingers along the side boards couldn't get out of the zone. Jamestown wasn't doing anything spectacular, or running a forecheck we weren't ready for, we just didn't handle the puck."

U-Mary's two-goal lead was again short-lived, as a shot from the point by Marquez Ginger with 1:07 remaining in the second made it a one-goal game yet again.

"We skated the puck in front of our net a couple of times, turned the puck over from our defensemen," Huntley said. "We want to get the puck from zone to zone and couldn't figure that out. Our high forward got caught too high at times and we should have been trying to cycle things through the middle of the rink."

Though the Marauders had their chances in the third, including a puck that nearly snuck through Brouwer's leg pads with 3:28 to go, they were unable to break the tie created by Cornell's shot.

The killing blow for the Marauders came when they were called for two penalties in the final two-and-a-half minutes of regulation play, after not having been called for a penalty the entire game before that. While they were able to kill off the first penalty, the second extended into overtime, and the four-on-three advantage for the Jimmies proved to be the difference.

"Taking two penalties in the last two-and-a-half minutes, you're not going to win many games if it's a tight game and you're trying to focus and you have to play shorthanded," Huntley said. "We had a lack of discipline at the end of the game that gave it away to them."

The Marauders have plenty of motivation to come back strong after the loss, as they have a home-and-home series against the Minot State Beavers. For all their success, the Marauders have yet to defeat the Beavers in regulation.

"We haven't beaten them yet," Huntley said. "Whatever the numbers are, we're close. We've got some ties with them, and we've pushed them to the limit. We'll work on finding ways to stop them the next couple days. I expect us to be in those games, it's just going to be a question if we're mature enough to win and ready to beat that team and get over the hump."

