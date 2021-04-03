James homers twice, U-Mary sweeps USF

Quentin Evers hit a three-run homer – one of three round-trippers for the hosts in the contest – and Dakota Finley hit a solo shot to make it 4-2.

Tyler Cate homered in the fifth and Connor King walked to force in a run in the sixth, pulling Sioux Falls within one run.

The Marauders added a run in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to finish off the win. Inniss singled to left and advanced to second on an error as Finley crossed the plate in the sixth. James homered in the seventh and Schlimm delivered an RBI double in the eighth.

Austin Wagner started the opener and went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits while walking four and striking out six.

Four U-Mary relievers combined to limit USF to one run on four hits the rest of the way. Jayden Smith (1-0), the fourth U-Mary pitcher, finished off the eighth to pick up the win. Paxton Miller pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with one strikeout to notch his third save of the season.

Ty Jones (1-1) started and threw five solid innings to get the win in the second game. He allowed three runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out two. Three relievers combined to hold the Cougars to one run on three hits over the final four innings.

U-Mary will host Upper Iowa (8-9) on Wednesday in a doubleheader starting at 1:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0