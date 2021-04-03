James homers twice, U-Mary sweeps USF

Calvin James homered in each game as the University of Mary defeated Sioux Falls twice on Saturday to finish off a sweep of their three-game weekend Northern Sun series against the Cougars.
James hit a solo shot in the fourth inning to even up the opening game and the Marauders scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to rally past Sioux Falls in their final at bat for the second straight game. Riley Schlimm’s late grand slam delivered a win for U-Mary in Friday’s series opener at Municipal Ballpark.
James, who went 4-for-8 with a double and two homers on the day, added a solo shot in the seventh as U-Mary erased an early 2-0 deficit to win the nightcap 8-4.
U-Mary collected 16 hits in the doubleheader sweep as they improved to 9-7 on the season.
James homered, Schlimm added an RBI double and Tyrus Barclay added a two-run single as the Marauders took the lead in the opener with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth.
Sioux Falls battled back, as Ryan Bernardy’s fifth-inning grand slam made it 5-5.
Sioux Falls regained a one-run lead in the top of the sixth before the Marauders won it with three in the home half, helped by a Sioux Falls error and sacrifice flies by Braxton Inniss and Derek Shoen.
The Cougars scored single runs in the first two innings of the second game before U-Mary took the lead for good with a four-run second.
Quentin Evers hit a three-run homer – one of three round-trippers for the hosts in the contest – and Dakota Finley hit a solo shot to make it 4-2.
Tyler Cate homered in the fifth and Connor King walked to force in a run in the sixth, pulling Sioux Falls within one run.
The Marauders added a run in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to finish off the win. Inniss singled to left and advanced to second on an error as Finley crossed the plate in the sixth. James homered in the seventh and Schlimm delivered an RBI double in the eighth.
Austin Wagner started the opener and went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits while walking four and striking out six.
Four U-Mary relievers combined to limit USF to one run on four hits the rest of the way. Jayden Smith (1-0), the fourth U-Mary pitcher, finished off the eighth to pick up the win. Paxton Miller pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with one strikeout to notch his third save of the season.
Ty Jones (1-1) started and threw five solid innings to get the win in the second game. He allowed three runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out two. Three relievers combined to hold the Cougars to one run on three hits over the final four innings.
U-Mary will host Upper Iowa (8-9) on Wednesday in a doubleheader starting at 1:30 p.m.