In first year, Vigen leads Bobcats to Frisco against Bison

Brent Vigen wasn't sure his Montana State Bobcats would be in this spot this soon.

But the Buxton, N.D., native, and former player and assistant coach at North Dakota State, has his team one win away from an FCS national title in his first season in Bozeman.

"I didn't know if we would, but I thought we could," Vigen said. "We wanted that message to be loud and clear."

Standing in the way are the Bison, looking for their ninth national championship in 11 years.

"(NDSU) does things how championship teams do them," Vigen said. "You have to beat them. They're not going to beat themselves."

After three weeks of buildup, kickoff is today at 11 a.m. in Frisco, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The Bobcats (12-2) have went through No. 13 Tennessee-Martin, No. 1-ranked and defending national champion Sam Houston, and South Dakota State, last year’s national runner-up, to reach Frisco.

"These guys are just football players. They play the way you're supposed to," NDSU coach Matt Entz said. "They're a very well-coached football team. We have our work cut out for us."

There are plenty of similarities between the two teams. Both will rely heavily on the run game. The Bison (13-1) with their plethora of backs, while the Bobcats look to ride the hot hand of freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott, and returning 1,500-yard rusher Isaiah Ifanse, who missed the semifinal win over the Jackrabbits with an injury.

"When you look at Montana State, you can win a lot of football games when you're able to run the football and play good defense," Entz said. "(Our) calling card has been winning the line of scrimmage."

NDSU has the No. 3 rushing offense in the FCS, averaging 273.6 yards per game. Seven backs are averaging better than five yards per carry.

The Bison will get a boost from All-American wide receiver Christian Watson returning. Watson has not played since Nov. 20 because of a hamstring injury.

Defensively, the Bison allow just 2.7 yards per rush and 11.2 points per game. Bismarck High product Brayden Thomas has a team-high nine of their 49 sacks.

"Defensively, they play so many guys it allows those guys to play 100 miles per hour," Vigen said. "That's what we've aimed to do at Montana State."

Vigen, who was an assistant coach on the 2011-2013 FCS championship teams at NDSU, thinks the current version stacks up with any.

"Collectively, the two units are probably as good as any they've had," he said.

Still, the Bobcats welcome the challenge of trying to become the first team to beat the Bison in an FCS championship game.

"We're in one-game mode right now," Vigen said. "We'll do everything we can to win this game."

