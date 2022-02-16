Huus hunting third title in final season

Winning one individual state wrestling title is hard enough. Winning two is even harder.

Isaiah Huus of Bismarck High has the chance to join rarefied air the next few days, as the Demons senior will go for his third straight title in his third weight class this weekend in Fargo.

"Huus going for his third (title) is awesome considering what happened in the football season," Bismarck head coach Jeff Schumacher said, referring to Huus' leg injury during Bismarck High's football season. "He looks a hundred percent despite what happened."

Huus wasn't involved in Bismarck's 2018-19 state run, but he immediately made an impact in the 2020 state tournament, knifing through the 182-pound bracket with three pins and a tech fall in the semifinal.

Then as a junior Huus made an even cleaner run at state. After a first-round bye, he tallied four straight pins to win the title.

"He's a senior this year, so hopefully he can ride out on a high note," Schumacher said.

Holding the top seed in his weight class for the third straight season, Huus will challenge for the 220 weight class title as one of 15 Bismarck boys state tournament qualifiers.

"I thought we could get 17 out of 17," Schumacher said. "We didn't quite get there, but it's not like the kids didn't try. We just missed it."

Huus is one of five Bismarck wrestlers that are either the first or second seed in their weight class this season. He's joined by freshman Ben DeForest at 113 pounds, L.J. Araujo at 145 pounds, Brock Fettig at 182 pounds, and Ben Nagel at 195 pounds.

This tournament is also Araujo's third shot at being a state champion despite only being a sophomore, and if he can win this year, he can go for a four- or even five-peat.

"Araujo is good, he's very good," Schumacher said. "He's wrestling well and we're really happy with him. (Araujo and Huus) have been there, they know what it takes (to win a title). They know how to handle the crowd, their knees won't buckle that easy. They know the dance."

After the conclusion of the state tournament, Huus, who is currently undecided as to his college destination, will have some decisions to make.

"It might be a couple of weeks from now," Schumacher said. "We'll have to talk to him about that, but he should be going to a Division I school."

Bismarck is favored to win both the individual and dual titles, but they will have to do it without senior Kaden Renner, who was to be the top seed at 170 pounds.

The senior suffered an injury during his championship match at the West Region tournament and his status for the state tournament was up in the air until Wednesday evening, when the decision was made to pull him out of the tournament.

"We were talking with Renner and his parents and the coaches about it, and we decided to pull him," Schumacher said. "We had to get everything in line first."

Outside of the Demons, the other Bismarck area schools have plenty of talented wrestlers high in the state brackets.

"The West is so strong, and iron sharpens iron," Schumacher said. "We study tape, so we know what we need to do to beat them, and the competition is good because it makes you better. If you don't have good competition, you don't have to get ready for it. When you do have the competition, you do."

Legacy has three number-one seeds, with Nicolas Enzminger topping the charts at 106 pounds, Jesse Thompson at 120 pounds, and Tim Kadrmas at 152 pounds.

Century has three top-three wrestlers, with Brayden Morris holding the third seed at 126 pounds, junior Kaden DeCoteau leading the West Region at 132 pounds, and Ole Taylor checking in right behind Fettig as the second seed at 182.

Mandan and St. Mary's each have a second-seeded wrestler, with Seth Gerhardt serving as Mandan's top dog in the heavyweight and Isaac Felchle finding the second spot behind Kadrmas at 152 pounds.

"Everybody gets excited for state," Schumacher said. "We're happy to be here, we know these days are for the state tournament, and it's time to see who is number one. We've looked forward to it and now we're here and ready to go. Another week would have been too long."

DEMONS FAVORED IN FIRST GIRLS WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Not only is this weekend special for a number of boys wrestlers, the Fargodome is also host to the first NDHSAA-sanctioned girls wrestling tournament.

With a state-high 16 wrestlers qualified for the state tournament, tied with Central Cass, Bismarck's girls wrestling squad is also among the favorites to win the state title.

Working as a modified co-op with Legacy and Century, Bismarck's three public schools have 35 total wrestlers looking to etch their name in the record books as the first girls to win individual state titles in North Dakota.

Bismarck has several top seeds, with Julia Araujo of Bismarck topping the crown of the 100-pound bracket, Century's Rei Ogden leading the pack at the 130-pound weight class, and Lexi Beckler of Bismarck earning the top ranking at 155 pounds.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Thursday: First round, quarterfinals and semi-finals of championship bracket, first two rounds of wrestlebacks.

Friday: Third and fourth round of wrestlebacks, placing rounds, and individual championship matches.

Saturday: Team dual quarterfinals, semifinals, placing rounds, championship.

