FARGO — Jayden King dealt a gem on the mound for the Wahpeton Huskies on Thursday and he picked a tremendous time to do it.

The East Region’s No. 1 seed defeated the West Region No. 4 seed Legacy 6-0 in the Class A state tournament quarterfinals at Young Field.

The Wahpeton starter kept Legacy off balance through six innings of work, allowing just one hit. He walked three and struck out eight.

“(King) came out and threw six absolutely great innings,” said Huskies head coach Adam Lunsetter. “He’s been on fire recently.”

For King, utilizing all of his pitches kept the Legacy’s batters guessing throughout the game.

“Just mixing it up,” King said. “I think my changeup kept them off balance along with my fastball.”

Wahpeton opened the game with a run in the first on a sacrifice fly and scratched out three runs in the second inning. Jackson Fliflet poked a two-run single into left field. The Huskies plated runs in the third and sixth innings.

The Huskies' Caden Kappes was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and he got two outs in the seventh inning in relief. He allowed a hit and struck out one. Braxton Pauly got the game's last out.

Wahpeton's Gavin Schroeder was 2-for-4 and Riley Thimjon was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Caden Hockert was 1-for-2 with an RBI.

All nine of the Huskies' hits were singles. The small-ball play stems from the team’s experience in last year’s tournament and remains an integral part of its success.

“We know all of the little ways to win.” Lunsetter said. “We found ways to get guys on base and move them around."

Legacy’s Jameson Johnson pitched all six innings and was 1-for-3 at the plate. Lucas Vasey was 1-for-4.

Legacy head coach Eddie Streeter said even though his squad is out of championship contention there’s still more baseball yet to play.

“We’ve got to have some pride in ourselves,” Streeter said. “We need to go out, represent our school and maybe get a couple wins.”

Wahpeton plays No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Legacy faces off against the loser at 11:30 a.m.

The Huskies coach said his team needs to stay focused throughout the weekend to continue its tournament run.

“We talk a lot about staying locked in,” Lunsetter said. “We’ll celebrate this win, but then we have to turn the page. Then we’ll get locked in again and get focused for (Friday).”

West Fargo Sheyenne 11, Century 3

It was a long game but an eventful one for the West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs.

The East Region's No. 3 seed topped the West Region's No. 2 Century Patriots 11-3 in the Class A quarterfinal at Young Field.

West Fargo Sheyenne had 13 hits and capitalized on five Century errors. It might have been the short drive to the West Fargo field, or playing in the state tourney, but the Mustangs were poised from the start.

“We came out ready to play,” said Mustangs shortstop Caleb Duerr. “We scored almost every inning which helps and we came out of the rain delay and scored, which is big.”

On the mound, Carter Ohleen and Konner Entz made it difficult for the Patriots to get their offense going.

Ohleen got the start and pitched the first 3-2/3 innings, striking out six. Entz worked 3 1/3 innings in relief. He didn't allow a hit and struck out seven.

“We didn’t really know who we were going to throw and what we were going to get,” said Mustangs head coach Ryan Bodell. “Then (Ohleen) came out, threw strikes for us and threw well and (Entz) pitched well.”

The Mustangs plated a run in the top of the first and Century responded in the bottom-half when Charlie Vig poked a two-run single to right field.

Entz tied the game with an RBI single in the third and the Mustangs poured it on with five runs in the fourth, thanks in part to Jackson Glienke's and Duerr's back-to-back RBI singles.

West Fargo Sheyenne plated two more runs in the fifth with a nearly three-hour rain delay splitting the inning. The Mustangs added runs in the sixth and seventh.

Duerr was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Entz was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Parker Henrich and Carter Carlson both were 2-for-2.

Century’s Ben LaDuke was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Vig drove in two runs and Gavin Lil was 1-for-2.

The Mustangs face the EDC’s top-seeded Wahpeton in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Century faces Legacy in the consolation semis at 11:30 a.m.

Fargo North 4, Mandan 1

Charlie Kalbrener was stellar on the mound for Fargo North and it helped the East Region’s No. 4 seed Spartans to a 4-1 upset of the West Region’s top-seeded Mandan Braves.

Kalbrener controlled a majority of at-bats and threw strikes with multiple pitches. The North starter tossed seven innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits with 14 strikeouts. Kalbrener said his job gets a little easier when the bats are alive.

“It boosts the confidence a ton,” Kalbrener said. “I can go out there knowing my boys got my back behind me. I know we can score runs and it boosts the confidence a ton.”

Alongside the quality start, North played clean defensively with only one error.

“I thought (the defense) was exceptional,” said Fargo North head coach Nate Walsh, “and that’s where it needs to be this time of year.”

The Spartans grabbed an early two-run lead in the first inning, with Jonah DeJong driving in both runs with a sharp single to left field. North's Hudson Stein poked an RBI single to left to tack on another run in the fourth and Connor Holm singled in another run.

The Spartans’ Holm was 2-for-4 and Stein was 1-for-2. Dejong drove in two runners and Levi Sveet walked three times.

Seth Gerhardt and Tukker Horner had Mandan’s lone hits.

“We’ve got to throw strikes, play good defense and hit the ball,” Kalbrener said. “Keep it simple. We know we can do it.”