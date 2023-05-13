St. Cloud State clinched a spot in the Northern Sun baseball conference tournament title game with a 7-3 victory over Minnesota State-Mankato on Saturday at Memorial Ballpark in Mandan.

They’ll get a rematch with the No. 2 seed in the finals. MSU-Mankato earned a spot in the finals by defeating top-seeded Augustana 6-1 in Saturday’s final game.

The teams will square off at 10:30 a.m. in Mandan, with Mankato needing to beat St Cloud State twice to win the conference title.

The Huskies (31-17) remained unbeaten in the tournament, handing the Mavericks their first setback in the double-elimination tournament.

Ethan Navratil’s solo homer down the left field line in the top of the eighth gave St. Cloud State the lead for good, snapping a 3-3 tie. The Huskies added three insurance runs in the top of the ninth as Sawyer Smith drew a bases-loaded walk and Ben Clapp added a two-run single to center to make it 7-3.

Clapp, Kevin Butler and Tate Wallat each had two of the Huskies’ 12 hits.

Ethan Lanier (1-2) picked up the win in relief of starter Luke Tupy.

Tupy allowed three runs on five hits over 6 1/3 innings, walking three and striking out five. Lanier came on in the seventh and got the final eight outs, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk, striking out five.

Aidan Byrne had two hits and Jackson Hauge had two hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in three runs for MSU-Mankato.

Augustana remained alive as the top-seeded Vikings eliminated No. 3 seed Minnesota-Crookston 6-5.

Tate Meiners’ solo homer in the bottom of the sixth snapped a 5-5 tie.

Parker Mooney’s three-run homer in the second helped Augustana build an early 5-1 lead before the Golden Eagles rallied to tie it with one run in each of the second, third and fourth innings and a two-run top of the sixth.

Mooney went 3-for-4, scored a run and drove in three for Augustana.

Adam Diedrich (3-1) threw 3 ½ scoreless innings to pick up the win in relief. He allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two.

Mike Hallquist had two hits and scored two runs, Caden Headlee had two hits and two RBIS and Sawyer Satrom and Mitch Goodwin each had two hits for UMC.

Augustana’s drive for a rematch with St. cloud State ended in a 6-1 loss to Mankato.

Tasei Yahiro (6-0) and Ethan Stade combined on a three-hitter for the Mavericks as they eliminated the Vikings.

Ryan Wickman hit a pair of homers for MSU-Mankato as they earned a spot in the final.