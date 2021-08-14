Huskies head into playoffs with momentum

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies took some momentum heading into the postseason.

Michael Sarhatt had four hits and drove in two runs and three Duluth pitchers limited the Bismarck Larks to four hits in posting a 13-3 victory in the final game of the Northwoods League regular season on Saturday.

Duluth outhit Bismarck 20-4 as seven different players had multiple-hit games for the playoff-bound Huskies.

Duluth will host Game 1 of a best-of-three playoff series against the Waterloo Bucks on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. Games 2 and 3, if necessary, would be at Waterloo. The Bucks won the Great Plains East first-half and second-half titles, with Duluth earning a playoff berth with the second-best overall record in the division – 30-38.

The Larks finished the season at 30-38 overall. The St. Cloud Rox won both half-season titles in the Great Plains West, with the Mankato MoonDogs finishing with 44 wins to get the second playoff berth in the division. Mankato will host St. Cloud today in their series opener.

Xavier Fosbenner (1-3) started and got the win on Saturday for the Huskies, pitching five innings and limiting the Larks to three runs – two earned – on two hits, one walk and three strikeouts.