Huntington's win leads Marauders to fifth at NSIC meet

Isaac Huntington won the 400-meter run at the NSIC meet on Saturday in Duluth, Minn.

The University of Mary freshman clocked a time of 48.24 seconds to lead the Marauders' climb up the team standings.

Sitting 10th Friday night, the Marauders climbed all the way to fifth with 65 points.

Three Marauders placed three in the triple jump led by runner-up Astley Davis and his leap of 47 feet, 11.25 inches. Isaiah Richards (46-7.5) and Aaron Davis (45-9) came in sixth and seventh.

Jesse Kaas had the Marauders' other top three finish individually, doing so in the 5,000 (14:35.64).

Two U-Mary relays carved out third-place finishes.

Ethan Decker, Richards, Hunter Wilmes and Drew Olson teamed for a 41.85 in the 400 relay.

In the 4x400, Josh Wulfekuhle, Jeremiah Morrissette, Joseph Patchen-Mills and Huntington posted a 3:19.44.

Other scorers were Olson (5th, 200), Wolfekuhle (400 hurdles, 55.12), Morrissette (55.12), Dawson Strom (7th, 5K) and Dillon Kovash (7th, javelin, 8th pole vault).

Mankato claimed the team title with 214.5 points. Augustana (115) was second in the 11-team field.

