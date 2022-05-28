Hopfauf, Midgets claim West softball title

Taya Hopfauf stepped up to the plate with one out in the fifth inning of a tie game, looking to get on base.

“I was just looking for a good pitch, trying not to do too much with my at bat, just try to help my team any way I could -- base hit or anything. And it ended up being a home run,” the Dickinson senior catcher said.

Hopfauf connected with a 1-1 pitch from Bismarck’s Logan Gronberg and launched a shot high and deep to left field, clearing the fence and giving the Midgets the lead for good en route to a 4-2 victory over the Demons in the West Region tournament championship game on Saturday at Sanford Sports Complex.

She might not have been looking to hit one out, but there wasn’t a doubt.

“I pretty much knew right off the bat,” Hopfauf said.

Hopfauf went 2-for-3 with and drove in two runs in the Midgets’ victory. Her RBI single in the first inning stakes Dickinson to an early 1-0 lead.

“Taya is a heck of an athlete,” Dickinson coach Amanda Mickey said. “She always comes through for us and we’ve got all the confidence in the world with her. Not even just the home run – she did a heck of a job behind the plate catching (Mataya) Mortensen and (Ava) Jahner today. She did a great job.”

Jahner threw 5 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win. The sophomore came on in relief of Mortensen with two outs in the top of the second after the Demons had taken a 2-1 lead on Jersey Berg’s two-out, two-run single.

Jahner struck out Cameron Schmidt to get out of the inning, then limited Bismarck to two hits over the final five frames.

“AJ and Mortensen make a heck of a team in that circle,” Mickey said. “AJ, for being a sophomore, does such a great job. She’s got Mortensen to look up to and she always has since she was little. They’ve learned so much from each other and complement each other so well. We’re blessed to have both of them.”

After going 1-2-3 against Mortensen in the first inning, the Demons put at least one runner on base in every inning. But Jahner kept working out of trouble, stranding 10 Bismarck baserunners.

“Our pitchers are amazing,” Hopfauf said. “We have a great pitching staff and they always have our backs and we’re there for them too.

“Ava throws hard. But she trusts us. If they get on base, we have a defense to back her up. Our pitchers are great. Ava threw great today but we had her back no matter what they did with their at bats.”

Bismarck managed only four hits – two of them by Gronberg – but drew six walks and had a hit by pitch, putting runners in scoring position in each of the final six innings.

The Midgets pushed two runs across in the bottom of the fifth. Hopfauf’s homer gave Dickinson the lead, and Kali Kubas added an insurance run with a two-out RBI single.

With the victory, the Midgets (30-1) take the No. 1 seed from the West into next week’s state tournament in Jamestown. The Demons (16-8) will the West’s No. 2 seed. The title was Dickinson’s first West Region tournament championship since 2016.

Legacy (18-7) and Jamestown (18-9) earned spots in the state tournament with victories in Saturday’s state-qualifying games.

“This is what you strive for, to be the No. 1 seed going into state. It’s just a great feeling,” Hopfauf said.

“It’s been a while since Dickinson’s brought home a regional title so I’m glad we could finally bring one home,” Mickey said.

