Through three quarters, Warwick had top-ranked Central Cass on the ropes.

But the Squirrels weren’t going to go down without a fight. The No. 1 seed delivered a knockout blow, outscoring the Warriors 20-3 over the final eight minutes.

Trailing by five to start the final period, Central Cass voided the upset bid on the opening day of March Madness and came away with a 58-46 quarterfinal on Thursday in the state Class B basketball tournament at the Bismarck Event Center.

“My tummy was turning a little bit but we just kept working and we stuck to what we know works, try to get it inside, kick it out if we can,” said Squirrels junior Cole Holzer. “We started trying to look more inside, move the ball a little more. It obviously worked and on defense we worked really hard and worked a little harder on rebounds too.”

Holzer played a big role in the Squirrels’ big finish, scoring eight of his team-high 16 points in the final quarter.

“We just kind of took a breath and settled in a little bit,” Central Cass coach Matt Norman said. “We realized what we were trying wasn’t consistently working. Give the kids credit, we made some adjustments and they bought in. They hit some big passes that led to some big shots.”

In a game that saw seven ties and 16 lead changes, the second half was a roller coaster.

Central Cass opened the third quarter on an 11-2 run. Back-to-back baskets by Holzer capped the spurt, which turned a 29-27 Warwick lead at the half into the Squirrels’ biggest lead to that point, 38-31 with 4:29 left in the period.

Warwick counterpunched, closing the quarter on a 12-0 burst. Three straight three-pointers by Elijah Feather Jr. staked the Warriors to their biggest lead of the game, taking a 43-38 advantage into the final period.

“We had to lock down defensively,” Norman said. “We tried to bait them into some of the things they had done to us, be opportunistic defensively so we could get our hands on some deflected balls, maybe bad dribbles, forcing them out of system.”

The Squirrels reeled off 18 consecutive points to start the fourth.

Mason Bosse tied it at 43-43 with 4:10 remaining. Back-to-back buckets by Holzer made it 47-43 with 2:17 to go.

Central Cass held Warwick scoreless in the fourth until Mark Fasset Jr. banked in a three-pointer with 16 seconds to go.

“We really just executed better and worked a little harder, got some more rebounds and that turned into offense too, we got quite a few fastbreak points off of that,” Holzer said.

“We had good momentum going our way,” Warwick coach Ryan Brown said. “I think we maybe came out a little too relaxed and once the shots weren’t going down the first three, four minutes of the fourth quarter I think we hit the panic button a little bit and unfortunately we had some turnovers and they took advantage of it.”

Holzer led the Squirrels with 16 points, 19 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

“We had to get him going,” Norman said “His length and his ability is special. So we wanted to get him involved as fast as we could.”

Carter Vrchota added 12 point and Bosse 10 for the Squirrels, who remained unbeaten at 24-0 and advanced to Friday’s semifinals.

The Squirrels have trailed before, but this was different.

“We’ve been down enough times,” Norman said. “It’s a credit to the boys and their resiliency but give some credit to Warwick. They did a great job tonight. It was a tough out for us for sure.”

Central Cass will square off with Des Lacs-Burlington at 8:15 p.m. on Friday in the late semifinal. The No. 5 seed Lakers advanced with a 55-48 win over No. 4 seed Thompson.

“We’re glad to survive and advance but again, credit to Warwick, they did a great job,” Norman said. “It was a really tough game. They had us on the edge of our seat for sure.”

Feather Jr. finished with 19 points to lead Warwick (19-7). Fasset Jr. added 10 points and eight rebounds. The Warriors will square off with Thompson at 2:45 p.m. in a consolation semifinal.

“I’m very proud of the effort,” Brown said. “We knew we were going to come I with heart and effort no matter what happened. We made it a good game against the No. 1 team in the state and I think we had them on their heels for a good three-quarters of the game.

“We’ve got to be able to learn how to close those games out. But we’ll learn from this. We know we’re going to come back for two more games. We’re going to reflect on those moments and push forward for tomorrow.”