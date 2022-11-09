Holsteins, Tornadoes square off in 9-man final

For the New Salem-Almont Holsteins, the 24-hour rule was definitely in effect.

On Saturday, the Holsteins clinched a trip to the Dakota Bowl with a 30-26 victory over North Prairie. It didn’t take long for attention to turn to the next challenge: a title-game rematch with a Cavalier team that ended New Salem-Almont’s season a year ago in the semifinals.

“You’ve got to get past the excitement and get back to work,” New Salem-Almont coach Steve Kleinjan said. “That’s been our focus, to enjoy the win on Saturday but on Sunday, get ready to get back into it and be ready to go in practice on Monday.”

And with an ominous weather forecast for Thursday, they’ll get an early start on their final road trip of the season.

“We’re going to leave on Wednesday, and we’re really hoping our fans can get there,” Kleinjan said.

The Holsteins (11-0) head into Friday’s noon matchup at the Fargodome against Cavalier (11-0) in a battle of teams that have been fixtures in the postseason.

Cavalier edged New Salem-Almont 36-34 in the semifinals last year, en route to their third straight appearance in the Dakota Bowl. The Tornadoes have finished as the nine-man runners-up the past three years – falling 42-14 to LaMoure-Litchville-Marion last season, 35-24 to Linton-HMB in the 2020 title game and 54-32 to Kidder County in the 2019 final.

In 2018, the Holsteins finished as state runner-up, falling 42-28 to Thompson.

It’s the third Dakota Bowl appearance for New Salem-Almont, their first since 2018, with the Holsteins shooting for a state title. The Tornadoes have made 10 Dakota Bowl appearances, having two nine-man titles (2013 and 2014) to go along with a 2005 Class A runner-up finish and three consecutive Class A titles in 2002-2004.

“The bottom line is, they’re extremely athletic, well-coached – they’re a talented football team with a great program,” Kleinjan said. “You have to be ready when you go up against a team like that.”

Sterling Enerson stepped in as the starting quarterback this season and has led the Tornadoes back to the title game, posting a win over defending state champion and top-seeded LaMoure-Litchville-Marion in the semifinals.

“He’s awfully good, he throws the ball well, moves around in the pocket,” Kleinjan said. “And (Landon Carter) is as good a receiver as we’ve seen all year, hands down.”

The Holsteins will go with what’s gotten them to this point, relying on a strong ground game and a stingy defense.

“We’ve got to do what we’re best at,” Kleinjan said. “Being physical up front and running the football. We can’t change things now. Being physical up front and establishing the run, we have no intentions to change that. It’s a little late to reinvent the wheel.”

Both teams have scored points in bunches. The Holsteins are averaging 44 per game, while the Tornadoes have averaged 42.2.

Both defenses have also been tough. New Salem-Almont is allowing 13.6 points per game and has three shutouts. Cavalier has five shutouts and is surrendering only 8 points per game.

“The key for us is we have to shorten the game a little bit, take away their big plays, control the line of scrimmage. Those are things we’ve already preached to the kids. We have to play our game.

“We can’t play the style of football they play, throwing for 200, 300 yards a game. That’s not our style. Slow down, take care of the football, and get stops on third down.”

The Holsteins kept an explosive North Prairie offense in check in their semifinal win, sealing the win with a pair of second-half interceptions and a final-minute defensive stop at midfield.

“That’s been a key for us all year,” Kleinjan said. “We’ve maybe bent a bit this year but we haven’t broken. When we’ve needed a big play, an interception or a sack or a stop, we’ve been able to come up with it.

“That (semifinal win) was a good example of it. We got the interception when they were driving, got the pick-6 … we made the big plays to help us win the game.”