Holsteins, Storm meet again in quarterfinals

It’s time for another rematch.

For the New Salem-Almont Holsteins and the Grant County-Flasher Storm, the postseason has been rematch season thus far.

No. 2-ranked New Salem-Almont (9-0) will square off with No. 7 seed Grant County-Flasher (7-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m. in New Salem. It’s the second consecutive week each team has squared off with a previous opponent, this time in the Class B nine-man quarterfinals.

The Holsteins and Storm squared off in the season’s second week, as NSA posted a 44-22 victory.

“They’re extremely well-coached,” NSA coach Steve Kleinjan said. “We’ve played a lot of games with each other over the years, and they’re always ready to play.

“They’re big and physical, one of the things we hang our hat on. They have physical, talented players, too. There are a lot of similarities between the two teams.”

Last week, sophomore running back Brock Norton ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns as the Holsteins defeated Hettinger County 42-6, the second victory in three weeks against the Huskies.

Grant County-Flasher also posted a win in a rematch last week. Brandon Brunelle rushed for 170 yards and two scores and Javin Friesz threw for 72 yards and rushed for 66 and two scores in a 44-18 win over South Border. Brunelle also posted a defensive touchdown on a 15-yard fumble return.

Grant County-Flasher opened its season with non-conference losses against South Border (46-34) and NSA (44-22). Since then, the Storm has been on a roll.

“They’ve put together seven straight wins, they’ve got some momentum, they’re playing good football,” Kleinjan said of the Storm. “It’s a great rivalry between the two teams. We’ve played a lot of games against each other and they’re always competitive games.”

Both teams have put up big offensive numbers. New Salem-Almont is averaging 47.1 points per game, while Grant County-Flasher is putting up 38.4. Since opening 0-2, the Storm has scored 40 or more points in six of seven contests.

Both defenses have been stingy as well. The Holsteins are allowing 11.3 points per game and have posted three shutouts. The Storm has allowed only 19.1 points per game.

With the first matchup two months ago, things have changed for both teams.

“It was so long ago,” Kleinjan said. “It’s hard to look back at August. It’s just a matter of looking at more current game film. Both of us have gotten better during the course of the season.

“We need to become a bit more consistent. We always seem to have a little lull somewhere during the game, offensively or defensively. As we get into the more challenging games in the playoffs, that's the key – to maintain our level of intensity throughout the four quarters.”

For New Salem-Almont, one of the big keys is in the trenches, where veteran linemen A.J. Heins, Levi Becker and Alex Pitman play a big role.

With those three paving the way, Norton has rushed for more than 1,300 yards in nine games.

“The key for us is to establish the line of scrimmage,” Kleinjan said. “We have to be able to run the football and stop the run.

“It all starts up front with those guys, both on the offensive and defensive side. They set the tone for the way we like to play the game.”

Kleinjan is expecting another battle between the two rivals.

“They’re very talented,” he said. “They have extremely athletic skill-position guys and big, physical kids up front. They’re just a good football team. It’s going to come down to turnovers and things of that nature.”

Other 9-man matchups

Six of the eight region champions are among the final eight teams.

Top-ranked LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (9-0) hosts Surrey (7-3), after the Mustangs posted a 30-6 road win over St. John last week.

No. 5 seed Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (8-1) travels to No. 4 seed Cavalier (9-0). The Patriots’ only loss came in a 30-26 decision against LaMoure-LM.

No. 3 seed North Prairie (9-0) hosts Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn (7-3). The Sioux posted a 70-66 road win over previous-unbeaten Region 8 champ Divide County last week.

11-man matchups

Coming off a road win over Des Lacs-Burlington, Shiloh Christian (8-2) meets Region 4 rival Beulah (8-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Beulah. The No. 4-seeded Miners posted a 50-36 regular-season win over the Skyhawks at Miller Field on Sept. 30.

Dickinson Trinity (9-1) travels to Velva to face No. 2 seed Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison (10-0). The Titans won 49-0 over Ray-Powers Lake last week, while the Aggies won 38-13 over Bowman County.

Top-ranked Kindred (10-0) hosts Central Cass (7-2) in a Region 1 rematch. The Vikings beat the Squirrels 28-0 on Sept. 30 in Casselton.

Hillsboro-Central Valley (9-1) hosts Oakes (9-1). Both the Burros and Tornadoes have lost only once this season, against Kindred. The Vikings beat HCV 36-0 in Week 2 and Oakes 42-7 on Sept. 23.