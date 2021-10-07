Holsteins hope to finish strong

There may not be a region title or a playoff berth on the line, but New Salem-Almont’s regular-season finale is a big game for the Holsteins.

A Region 5 regular-season title has already been clinched, and along with that a first-round bye in the playoffs. But Friday’s home game against Mott-Regent will still help determine the Holsteins’ playoff path.

“For some teams, there might not be a lot of value in this game, but the seeding process will take place after the game. We want to make sure we take care of business so we can get ourselves a good seed,” New Salem-Almont coach Steve Kleinjan said.

The eight regional champions will be seeded 1-8 for the opening round of the playoffs. And while the No. 2-ranked Holsteins (7-0) have been sitting near the top of the state media poll most of the season, there are six undefeated teams in nine-man, which will make seeding them a challenge.

But Kleinjan and the Holsteins haven’t been focused on rankings.

“That’s background noise,” Kleinjan said. “The poll doesn’t mean anything. Bottineau is undefeated, Nelson County is undefeated, there are a lot of undefeated teams. We all could be anywhere from 2-6. We don’t mention it, we don’t talk about it.”