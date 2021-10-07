Holsteins hope to finish strong

There may not be a region title or a playoff berth on the line, but New Salem-Almont’s regular-season finale is a big game for the Holsteins.
A Region 5 regular-season title has already been clinched, and along with that a first-round bye in the playoffs. But Friday’s home game against Mott-Regent will still help determine the Holsteins’ playoff path.
“For some teams, there might not be a lot of value in this game, but the seeding process will take place after the game. We want to make sure we take care of business so we can get ourselves a good seed,” New Salem-Almont coach Steve Kleinjan said.
The eight regional champions will be seeded 1-8 for the opening round of the playoffs. And while the No. 2-ranked Holsteins (7-0) have been sitting near the top of the state media poll most of the season, there are six undefeated teams in nine-man, which will make seeding them a challenge.
But Kleinjan and the Holsteins haven’t been focused on rankings.
“That’s background noise,” Kleinjan said. “The poll doesn’t mean anything. Bottineau is undefeated, Nelson County is undefeated, there are a lot of undefeated teams. We all could be anywhere from 2-6. We don’t mention it, we don’t talk about it.”
New Salem-Almont has always focused on the next game up.
“In our program, we really emphasize that it’s one game at a time. We’ll have plenty of time after Friday’s game to take a look at things. Nobody knows who anyone’s going to play until after the seeding is done,” Kleinjan said. “We’re worried about Mott-Regent and taking care of that.”
New Salem-Almont opened the season with a 26-0 win over Beach and a 22-12 road win over Grant County-Flasher. Week after week, the Holsteins have continued to build.
“I knew going in we were going to be a good football team but I have been surprised the way the kids have progressed, improved and got better every week,” Kleinjan said. “The kids continually find a way to win. It might not be overly pretty some times, but we find a way to get that win.”
New Salem-Almont has done it without relying on any one star player.
The Holsteins have three players who have rushed for more than 400 yards. Senior wide receiver Dylan Rud has 12 touchdowns and has returned three kickoffs and a punt for scores.
“He’s an athletic kid, he makes a lot of explosive plays,” Kleinjan said.
Quarterback Ty Wolding, last year’s starter, moved to running back to start the season but got moved back under center in the second game of the season. He’s rushed for 412 yards and 10 TDs and thrown for 1,000 yards and 11 scores.
AJ Heins, a state heavyweight championship wrestler, leads the way for the Holsteins in the trenches.
“He’s our leader on the line, he does a great job for us up front, makes the calls,” Kleinjan said.
Weston Kuhn leads the team in tackles from his linebacker spot and has three interceptions.
“We’ve been consistent defensively,” Kleinjan said. “That’s been our strong suit. We’ve given up some scores late in games with some younger players in, but when our No. 1 defense has been on the field, we’ve been doing a good job, playing solid, fundamental defense.”
New Salem-Almost has posted one shutout, held five opponents to 16 points or fewer and allowed a combined 20 in their last two games, allowing 104 points in seven games (14.85).
“They’ve improved every week,” Kleinjan said. “The one thing we have to do a better job of is stopping the run. That’s one area we’ve done a good job but had the occasional bump in the road.”
The Holsteins are hoping to cap off the season with one more win and prepare for the postseason.
“We’ve got a great group of kids who have worked hard and it’s paying off for us,” Kleinjan said. “We want to continue to stay focused and keep working hard.”