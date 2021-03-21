Wisconsin wins hockey title

Kennedy Blair stopped 24 of the 25 shots she faced as No. 2-ranked Wisconsin defeated No. 1-ranked Northeastern 2-1 in the Frozen Four title game on Saturday in Erie, Pa.

Daryl Watts scored the game-winner at 3:16 of the extra session.

Makenna Webster scored at 11:00 of the third period to give Wisconsin the lead. Thirty-nine seconds later, Chloe Aurard evened it up for the Huskies.

Britta Curl finished with one shot and two penalty minutes in the final for Wisconsin, which finished 17-3-1.

