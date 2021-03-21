 Skip to main content
Wisconsin wins hockey title

Watts scores in OT, Wisconsin wins women's hockey title

Wisconsin goaltender Kennedy Blair stops a Northeastern shot during the NCAA Women's Frozen Four hockey tournament final Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Erie, Pa. Wisconsin won 2-1 in overtime. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)

 Greg Wohlford

Kennedy Blair stopped 24 of the 25 shots she faced as No. 2-ranked Wisconsin defeated No. 1-ranked Northeastern 2-1 in the Frozen Four title game on Saturday in Erie, Pa.

Daryl Watts scored the game-winner at 3:16 of the extra session.

Makenna Webster scored at 11:00 of the third period to give Wisconsin the lead. Thirty-nine seconds later, Chloe Aurard evened it up for the Huskies.

Britta Curl finished with one shot and two penalty minutes in the final for Wisconsin, which finished 17-3-1.

