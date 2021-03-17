UND's Pinto named Hobey Baker Finalist

Shane Pinto has been named one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award.

The Franklin Square, N.Y., native has helped lead North Dakota to two consecutive Penrose Cup titles as National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular-season champs. On Tuesday he helped UND become the first team to sweep the NCHC regular-season and postseason tournament titles with a 5-3 victory over St. Cloud State in the Frozen Faceoff final.

It’s the second consecutive season UND has had a Hobey Baker finalist after Jordan Kawaguchi was named to the Hobey Baker Hat Trick last season. Overall, North Dakota leads college hockey with 26 Hobey Baker finalists.

Two UND players have won the award – Ryan Duncan in 2007 and Tony Hrkac in 1987.

Pinto was the first unanimous player of the year selection in NCHC history, winning the league scoring title with 28 points and 15 goals during the regular season. He also led the league in power play goals (7), faceoff win percentage (.620), multi-point games (11) and multi-goal games.

A second-round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators, Pinto was the NCHC Rookie of the Year last season after tying for the team lead with 16 goals.