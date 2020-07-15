UND's Nashville game moved to 2021

Hockey fans looking forward to UND’s destination game in Nashville will have to wait a little while longer.
The University of North Dakota’s U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game has been pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Dakota and Penn State will lace it up at Bridgestone Arena, the home of the NHL’s Nashville Predators, on Oct. 30, 2021.
The 2020 version of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game will now be played at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks on Saturday, October 17. The opponent has yet to be determined.
UND has played destination hockey games in recent seasons, often using the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game to add an extra non-conference contest to its slate. The contests -- including games at Madison Square Garden in 2016 and Las Vegas in 2018 -- have been popular among fans.
“The Nashville game is not a normal regular season game because of all that is involved with a destination event, including the extensive travel required for fans that have already purchased game tickets,” North Dakota director of athletics Bill Saves said. “With tickets sold to UND fans in 45 of 50 states and five of 10 Canadian provinces, our destination games have become national events and our fans deserve the opportunity to gather and celebrate en masse without limitations, restriction or fear for their health and safety.
"We believe that moving the Nashville game to October of 2021 was the only way to check all of the boxes necessary to have another great destination event. We intend to continue to be patient with the rest of the 2020-21 schedule while the pandemic evolves, but felt it was imperative to give our fans at least 90 days of advance notice for the Nashville destination game.”
Game tickets for the sold-out Nashville game, whether electronic or paper, will be valid for the 2021 game. Fans who do not want to attend the game in 2021 have 30 days to get a refund through Ticketmaster.
“We have been closely monitoring the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and have tried to work through multiple scenarios, but after much consideration, we have made the decision to officially postpone the Nashville event,” said Jody Hodgson, the general manager at Ralph Engelstad Arena. “We are still going to Nashville, we’re just going a year later than we had originally planned. The philosophy that the show must go on is in our DNA and we never imagined postponing this event only a few short months ago. However, postponing the event is clearly the most prudent thing to do based on the information available to us today. All of our options were complicated and uncertain. We tried to approach it in a methodical way and I think we’ve done that.”
North Dakota and Ralph Engelstad Arena obtained the rights to the 2021 Hall of Fame Game from the Xcel Energy Center to reschedule the Penn State game. UND will play in the event for five consecutive seasons. North Dakota will play this year’s game as scheduled on Oct. 17, but will play it at Engelstad Arena. Ticket details will be announced when it is set.
The Hall of Fame Game switch is the second alteration to North Dakota’s schedule for the fall. A road series at Cornell, set for Oct. 30-31, won’t be played after the Ivy League’s announcement that it wouldn’t play any events before January.
St. Thomas joins Summit
St. Thomas will be Minnesota’s second Division I university.
The Tommies received a waiver from the NCAA to move directly from Division III to Division I.
The 2020-21 school year will be the Tommies’ final in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, of which it was a founding member. St. Thomas was involuntarily removed from the Division III league over competitive issues.
St. Thomas will be the first school to jump two levels since current NCAA rules were put in place.
The Catholic school with an enrollment of around 6,000 in St. Paul will be the 10th member of the Summit League, which spans seven states. Current league members include North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Denver, Missouri-Kansas City, Nebraska-Omaha, Oral Roberts and Western Illinois.
St. Thomas will compete in the Summit League in 19 of their 22 varsity sports.
The Tommies’ football team will compete in the non-scholarship FCS Pioneer League.
The women’s hockey team will join the Women’s WCHA, returning the WCHA to eight teams for the first time since North Dakota dropped women’s hockey in 2017.
The men’s hockey team is still in the process of finding a conference but could join the new CCHA, a group of seven schools separating from the WCHA next year. Former Minnesota coach Don Lucia, the new CCHA commissioner, said last month that St. Thomas is a program the league would have an interest in.
