UND's Nashville game moved to 2021

"We believe that moving the Nashville game to October of 2021 was the only way to check all of the boxes necessary to have another great destination event. We intend to continue to be patient with the rest of the 2020-21 schedule while the pandemic evolves, but felt it was imperative to give our fans at least 90 days of advance notice for the Nashville destination game.”

Game tickets for the sold-out Nashville game, whether electronic or paper, will be valid for the 2021 game. Fans who do not want to attend the game in 2021 have 30 days to get a refund through Ticketmaster.

“We have been closely monitoring the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and have tried to work through multiple scenarios, but after much consideration, we have made the decision to officially postpone the Nashville event,” said Jody Hodgson, the general manager at Ralph Engelstad Arena. “We are still going to Nashville, we’re just going a year later than we had originally planned. The philosophy that the show must go on is in our DNA and we never imagined postponing this event only a few short months ago. However, postponing the event is clearly the most prudent thing to do based on the information available to us today. All of our options were complicated and uncertain. We tried to approach it in a methodical way and I think we’ve done that.”