UND well represented in NHL playoffs

It’s been two seasons since a former University of North Dakota player won a Stanley Cup.

That’s not an especially long drought, but considering there has been a North Dakota player on the NHL championship team in seven of the past 11 seasons, it is a bit of a dry spell.

As the National Hockey League playoffs begin on Saturday, there are a dozen UND alums – 11 players and Edmonton Oilers head coach Dave Tippett – who are looking to add their names to the list of Stanley Cup winners.

Shane Gersich and T.J. Oshie lifted the Cup in 2018 with the Washington Capitals. Oshie, who has 610 career NHL points, has recorded 22 goals and 21 assists this season for the Caps, who are the No. 2 seed in the East Division. The 34-year-old winger has 41 career game-winning goals, including one this season.

The New York Islanders, the No. 4 seed in the East, have a pair of North Dakota forwards in Brock Nelson and Travis Zajac. Nelson has 33 points (18 goals, 15 assists) this season for the Islanders and has 328 NHL points (168 goals, 160 assists) in 604 career games. He has four game-winners this season for the Isles. Zajac, a long-time New Jersey Devils star, was acquired by the Islanders in April. He has one goal and one assist after landing with the Islanders. In 1,037 NHL games, Zajac has 203 goals and 349 assists.