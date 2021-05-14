UND well represented in NHL playoffs

It’s been two seasons since a former University of North Dakota player won a Stanley Cup.
That’s not an especially long drought, but considering there has been a North Dakota player on the NHL championship team in seven of the past 11 seasons, it is a bit of a dry spell.
As the National Hockey League playoffs begin on Saturday, there are a dozen UND alums – 11 players and Edmonton Oilers head coach Dave Tippett – who are looking to add their names to the list of Stanley Cup winners.
Shane Gersich and T.J. Oshie lifted the Cup in 2018 with the Washington Capitals. Oshie, who has 610 career NHL points, has recorded 22 goals and 21 assists this season for the Caps, who are the No. 2 seed in the East Division. The 34-year-old winger has 41 career game-winning goals, including one this season.
The New York Islanders, the No. 4 seed in the East, have a pair of North Dakota forwards in Brock Nelson and Travis Zajac. Nelson has 33 points (18 goals, 15 assists) this season for the Islanders and has 328 NHL points (168 goals, 160 assists) in 604 career games. He has four game-winners this season for the Isles. Zajac, a long-time New Jersey Devils star, was acquired by the Islanders in April. He has one goal and one assist after landing with the Islanders. In 1,037 NHL games, Zajac has 203 goals and 349 assists.
Three North Dakota alums will square off in a first-round North Division series as No. 2 Edmonton takes on No. 3 Winnipeg.
Tippett, who won a national title during two season with UND in college, played in 721 NHL games over 11 seasons with Hartford, Washington, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. He was named head coach of the Oilers in 2019 and has been a head coach in the NHL for 14 seasons with Dallas, Phoenix/Arizona and Edmonton.
His team will take on a Winnipeg Jets squad featuring Derek Forbort and Tucker Poolman.
Forbort, a Duluth, Minn., native, has two goals and 10 assists this season with the Jets and has 65 points in 330 NHL games with Los Angeles, Calgary and Winnipeg. Poolman has one assist in 30 games this season and 19 points in 120 career NHL contests.
Matt Kiersted made his NHL debut with the Florida Panthers on April 3, two days after signing as a free agent following North Dakota’s 2021 season ended in a five-overtime regional final loss to Minnesota-Duluth. He’s played in seven games with the Panthers, who are the No. 2 seed in the Central Division.
Rocco Grimaldi, a second-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2011, has 20 goals and three assists in 40 games this year for the Nashville Predators, the No. 4 seed in the Central. Grimaldi has played 196 NHL games for Florida, Colorado and Nashville.
Four UND players are playing for West Division playoff teams. No. 1 seed Colorado and Tyson Jost will square off in the opening round with No. 4 seed St. Louis and Austin Poganski.
Jost, a 2016 first-round pick of the Avalanche, has 89 points, including 39 goals, in 262 NHL games. He has seven goals and 10 assists in 54 games this season.
Poganski, who played for UND from 2014-18, made his NHL debut this year with the St. Louis Blues. A former fourth-round pick of the Blues, he has played five games for St. Louis.
The No. 3 seed Minnesota Wild, who take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the opening round, have two North Dakota products in Zach Parise and Luke Johnson.
Parise, a 2003 first-round pick by the New Jersey Devils, has 810 career points (393 goals, 417 assists) in 1,060 NHL games with the Devils and Wild. The veteran has seven goals and 11 assists for Minnesota this year.
Johnson, a fifth-round pick in 2013 by the Chicago Blackhawks, has played in 14 games and has one goal this year for the Wild. He’s played in 32 games for Chicago and Minnesota. He signed with the Wild as a free agent in August of 2019.
Eighteen different UND players have won a Stanley Cup – beginning with Gord Shervan of the Edmonton Oilers in 1984. Craig Ludwig won the Cup twice, with the 1986 Montreal Canadiens and the 1999 Dallas Stars. Jay Caulfield won back-to-back titles with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992.
Jonathan Toews won three titles in six seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015). During that stretch, Matt Green won two Cups with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014.
The Dallas Stars had three UND players on its 1999 title team in goaltender Ed Belfour, forward Tony Hrkac and defenseman Ludwig, along with assistant coach Rick Wilson.
Other UND Stanley Cup winners include Geoff Smith (1990 Oilers), Troy Murray (1996 Avalanche), Brad Bombardir (2000 Devils), Mike Commodore (2006 Carolina Hurricanes) and Carter Rowney (2017 Penguins).